Dabawenyos hopes on PBBM 3rd Sona

SOME Dabawenyos have voiced disappointment with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr.'s performance in recent years, and as he delivers his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024, they have shared their hopes and expectations to hear in his speech.

During the “man on the street” interview with SunStar Davao, most of those who were interviewed pointed to numerous unfulfilled promises by the President. They specifically mentioned the soaring prices of essential commodities like rice, inadequate wages for many workers, and lack of significant projects. Additionally, they criticized the high costs of transportation fare and other everyday expenses.

Many expressed a desire for the president to address key issues in his speech, including improvements to the healthcare system, the creation of more job opportunities, across-the-board wage increases, enhancements to the transportation system, and updates on the SOGIE Bill.

With a rating of 4.2 out of 10, Norman, a college student, shared his dissatisfaction with President Marcos’ performance, stating, "He’s been president for (more than) a year now, but I haven't noticed any significant projects from him."

Allyssa Casas, a university student, hopes for transparency on Marcos administration, especially the significance of his trips abroad to be discussed during his speech.

“Isulti niya kung unsa iyang nakuha sa pag-travel around the world o sa lain-laing mga countries, labi na daghan ang nagapangutana kung unsa ang pulos sa iyang pag-gawas sa Philippines (He should explain what he gained from traveling around the world or to different countries, especially since many are asking about the purpose of his trips outside the Philippines),” Casas said, noting instances where his presence in the country is needed yet he’s not around because he’s on one of his trips.

John, a construction worker, also shared his dismay about President Marcos Jr., stating, “Matinuod unta iyang ingon nga mo-mubo ang presyo sa bugas, wa man matuman. Unsaon man, unta iyang ingon nga tag 20 matuman.”

(He should have fulfilled his promise that the price of rice would drop, but it hasn't happened. He should have made it 20 pesos as he promised.)

Moreover, a sari-sari store vendor who refused to be named still hopes that the Marcos administration can find a solution about the soaring prices of essential commodities.

“Tanang produkto ga mahal jud, unta kanang ma-solusyonan ba, kay ang di gyud kaabot ang mga pobre, mo samot og ka pobre, magpait og samot (All products are really becoming expensive; I hope this can be resolved, because the poor are increasingly struggling, and it’s getting worse),” she said.

Charles Sido shares the same sentiments about wanting to hear President Marcos’ plans to address the price increases in the country during his Sona.

“I believe that most Filipinos, regardless of their economic status, share the same concerns,” he said.

“While we appreciate the financial assistance provided, it only offers a temporary solution to the problem,” Sido added.

Furthermore, Gab, a student leader, describes Marcos' performance as ‘very weak’, rating it 4 out of 10.

“I am hopeful na may masabi siya na nagawa niya na wala na-cover ng media (I am hopeful that he will mention something he has accomplished that hasn’t been covered by the media),” he said, referring to his upcoming speech.

Meanwhile, in a press conference by the National Wage Coalition on the State of the Nation’s Minimum Wages, held on July 15, 2024, Judy Miranda, General Secretary of Nagkaisa, a coalition of labor groups in the Philippines, expressed "Habang naghahantay ang mamamayang Pilipino ng 20 pesos na bigas, mayroong 20 milyon na gagastusin para sa pagkain at miryenda ng mga dadalo sa Sona (While the Filipino people are waiting for rice to cost 20 pesos, there is a 20 million peso expense for the food and refreshments of those attending the Sona).”

“Nakakabagabag din na sinasabi lagi ng pangulo na sa taong 2028 ay wala nang magugutom na Pilipino, habang ngayon ay sinasabi ng SWS survey na 48% ng mamamayang Pilipino ay nakakaranas ng gutom (It is also concerning that the president frequently claims that by 2028, no Filipino will go hungry, while current SWS surveys indicate that 48% of Filipinos are experiencing hunger),” Miranda added.

Wrapping up his second year in office, President Marcos Jr. will deliver his third Sona at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, marking the “biggest Sona” in history based on the number of confirmed attendees.

More than 2,000 guests have confirmed their attendance for the upcoming Sona.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte has notably stated in a previous interview that she will not be present at the Sona. She had previously resigned from her post as Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), marking her departure from the Marcos Cabinet. KBP