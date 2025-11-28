Dabawenyos rejected AICS-driven votes – Baste

DAVAO City Acting Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte stated that despite controversies surrounding former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) and the distribution of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), Dabawenyos still elected FPRRD’s party, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), in the recent local and national elections.

During the Pasko Fiesta event at Rizal Park on November 27, 2025, Duterte addressed those who accuse Dabawenyos of being influenced by money.

“Kanang mga tao nagtuo sila nga ang Dabawenyo nawong og kwarta, nga ang Dabawenyo mapalit nimo ug kwarta, mali mo diha, nagkamali mo (Those people think that Dabawenyos only care about money, that you can buy a Dabawenyo with money — you are wrong about that, you are mistaken),” he said.

He emphasized that HTL never used AICS to influence or bribe Dabawenyos for votes, yet the people still chose and voted for FPRRD.

The acting mayor added that the management of their future is ultimately in the hands of the public. He concluded that if Dabawenyos love their city, the city will reciprocate that love. Baste also expressed gratitude for the public's trust and assured them that the local government will continue its service.

Local lawmakers raise concern over AICS political use

Earlier, Third District Representative Isidro Ungab claimed that AICS funds were distributed during political events despite the absence of any calamity, which he asserted constitutes a violation of the law. He noted that Davao City received the highest AICS allocation in 2025.

Meanwhile, First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte also denied that he or his allies controlled AICS funds, stating the biggest allocations went to individuals aligned with the Marcos administration and its candidates.

Both Ungab and Pulong agreed that Dabawenyos rejected these tactics, pointing to the sweeping victory of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) candidates, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was elected mayor.

Pulong went on to thank the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the assistance given to residents but emphasized that public trust, not handouts, determined the election results.

Both representatives called for an ongoing audit by the Commission on Audit (COA), stressing the need for transparency, proper verification of beneficiaries, and accountability in the use of public funds.

Ungab further urged the public to stay focused on alleged corruption in infrastructure projects, particularly questionable flood control initiatives, while COA continues its review of AICS releases.

AICS budget increases amid political concerns

Senator Panfilo Lacson raised concern over the use of AICS for political purposes during plenary deliberations on the proposed 2026 DSWD budget, noting that the budget increases, especially during election years.

Lacson stated: “This program is not really intended to help those who truly need it. It’s driven not by needs but by politics,” he said.

AICS allocations have shown significant year-to-year variation: P18.240 billion in 2020; P23.560 billion in 2021; P39.767 billion in 2022; P36.818 billion in 2023; P24.269 billion in 2024; and P44.442 billion for 2025.

What is AICS?

According to the DSWD, AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations) is one of the department’s social welfare services that provides assistance for medical, burial, transportation, educational, food, or other financial aid for support services or needs of an individual or family. The program aims to help Filipinos in crisis situations so that their needs will be met.

In a report by the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) as of November 2024, the CSWDO reported that 5,663 individuals had availed of AICS. The assistance covered the following areas: Food/basic needs – 1,861; Emergency shelter aid – 1,440; Educational assistance – 2,327; and Health-related assistance (ligation/vasectomy) – 35. RGP