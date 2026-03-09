Dabawenyos share concern on impending ‘highest jump’ in fuel prices

RISING tensions in the Middle East are driving global oil prices higher, and many Dabawenyos are already feeling the impact.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said fuel prices could increase by ₱17 to ₱24 per liter this week, with the adjustment implemented gradually over seven days. Diesel may rise by around ₱20 per liter, while gasoline could go up roughly ₱10 per liter, reflecting fluctuations in the global market caused by geopolitical tensions.

Garin announced this during a briefing with government agencies at a House committee hearing on ways and means, which also addressed calls to suspend fuel excise taxes. “The price now is not the highest in history, but the one coming… that will be implemented tomorrow will be the highest jump,” she said, noting that the Department of Energy cannot regulate prices in the deregulated oil industry.

‘Nothing left for the family’

For public transport drivers, the price hike threatens livelihoods. Christopher, a local driver, voiced a common concern:

“Mahal na ang gasolina, gamay ra ang income. Wala na mi mabilin para sa pamilya (Gasoline is expensive, and income is low. We have nothing left for our families),” he said.

Drivers monitor prices constantly, asking attendants for updates while grappling with the added burden of vehicle maintenance. Many adjust driving habits rather than reduce trips, slowing down and driving efficiently to save fuel.

“Dili pud sa ingon nga mag-limit. Kondi amo-a mag-control o maghinay-hinay lang gyud og padagan kay para maka-save mi sa among gasolina. Makatipid (It’s not necessarily about limiting trips. It’s about controlling our speed and driving slowly to save every drop of gasoline)," Christopher said.

Daily wage earners also worry. Delivery rider Esperidion Espra said, “Bahalag mag mahal-mahal siya, basta naa lang gasolina, maka byahe-byahe gihapon mi. If wala nay gasolina, moundang nalang ug panginabuhi. Unsaon na lang atong obligasyon sa atong pamilya (Even if the price rises, as long as there’s gasoline, we can still make trips. Without fuel, we’d have to stop working. How else can we fulfill our family obligations?).”

Private vehicle owner Janelle Arevalo said she might switch to public transport if prices climb further.

“Hasol man gud ba kay ang ako trabaho is from Panacan to Ulas. Kung magsakyanan ko abot na ko didto sa work mga wala pay isa ka oras. Pero tungod ani basin mapugos tag jeep ani. Ako igasolina ako na lang ni pangdungag sa gastos sa balay (It’s inconvenient because my work is from Panacan to Ulas. If I ride a jeep, I’ll get there in under an hour. But because of this, I might be forced to take public transport. I’ll have to add gasoline costs to household expenses)," she said.

Warning against hoarders

In response, the Department of Energy (DOE) is monitoring local retailers and reminding the public that fuel prices must stay within prescribed limits from March 6 to 9, 2026. Authorities warned against hoarding or selling petroleum in unauthorized containers, citing safety risks and potential market manipulation.

Strict price ceilings have been set nationwide, with violations subject to administrative and criminal penalties. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed these measures to prevent profiteering amid international volatility.

The DOE set the following ranges for March 6–9: Gasoline (RON 97/100): ₱53.70–₱76.50 per liter; Gasoline (RON 95): ₱50.00–₱71.04; Gasoline (RON 91): ₱49.00–₱64.70; Diesel: ₱49.00–₱66.59; Diesel Plus: ₱56.80–₱74.81; Kerosene: ₱78.90–₱99.89. DOE field offices, the Philippine National Police, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government will inspect stations to enforce compliance.

Tensions in the Middle East

The Middle East conflict intensified after a joint US-Israel operation, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, targeted Iran’s missile program, which Washington and Tel Aviv say threatens regional security. Iranian leaders were reportedly killed, prompting retaliation against US bases and other facilities—sources that provide 98 percent of the Philippines’ crude oil imports. RGL, MARCELINO F. MARANE II/DORSU, INTERN, AND AIA BERNADETTE ALEJANDRO/DNSC INTERN