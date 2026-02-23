Dabawenyos show strong trust in OVP, strong distrust in OP – UM Survey

DABAWENYOS expressed sharply contrasting levels of trust toward the country’s two highest national offices, according to a new survey conducted by the University of Mindanao – Institute of Popular Opinion, which showed strong approval for the Office of the Vice President but widespread skepticism toward the Office of the President.

The poll, carried out from January 9 to 26, 2026, gathered responses from 1,200 residents across the three districts of Davao City to assess public trust and confidence in national leadership performance. Participants were asked whether they had much, little, or no trust — or were undecided — regarding the two offices. Researchers said the survey was conducted online through sponsored advertisements on platforms operated by Meta Platforms, targeting users who met eligibility requirements, including being at least 18 years old, having active email accounts, and residing within the city. The study reported a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of ±5 percent.

Results indicated a weak trust rating for the presidential office. Only 10.9 percent of respondents said they had strong trust, while 30.4 percent reported little trust. Half of those surveyed, or 50 percent, said they had no trust at all, and 8.7 percent remained undecided. These figures yielded a net trust score of –39.10 percent, which the institute classified as strong distrust.

The same data reflected a confidence deficit of 69.5 percent, suggesting that nearly seven in ten respondents expressed very low confidence in its performance.

In contrast, the vice presidential office obtained noticeably favorable ratings. Around 71.7 percent of respondents expressed strong trust, 17.4 percent indicated little trust, 2.2 percent reported none, and 8.7 percent were undecided. This translated to a net trust rating of 69.5 percent, categorized as very strong trust under the institute’s scale, and a zero-percent confidence deficit, indicating near-universal assurance among respondents in its leadership.

UM-IPO’s trust index classifies ratings from +60 to +100 as very strong trust, +30 to +59 as strong trust, +10 to +29 as mild trust, -9 to +9 as neutral, -10 to -29 as mild distrust, -30 to -59 as strong distrust, and -60 to -100 as very strong distrust.

Net trust is computed by subtracting the percentage of respondents who answered “no trust” from those who answered “much trust.” Analysts noted that the wide gap between the two offices suggests a statistically significant divergence in public perception, reflecting how residents evaluate national leadership differently based on performance, visibility, and perceived impact on daily life.

Random interviews conducted by SunStar Davao around the city echoed these varied sentiments, with residents pointing to personal experience, information access, and government responsiveness as key factors shaping their views.

Ronaldo Caballes, 42, a jeepney driver from Toril, said his trust in national leaders is anchored on visible results rather than promises, noting that commuters and drivers like him directly feel the effects of policies such as fuel prices and transport rules. “Mas musalig ko kung makita jud ang lihok sa lider (I feel happier when I truly see the actions of a leader),” he said, adding that consistent action builds credibility over time.

Marites Lindo, 29, an online seller from Buhangin, shared that she carefully monitors announcements and news updates before forming opinions, explaining that misinformation can easily affect public perception. “Importante sa akoa ang klarong impormasyon (It’s important for me that the information is clear),” she said, stressing that transparency and timely communication from officials help her decide whether to trust them.

Jasper Villanueva, 21, a college student from Mintal, said many young voters base their judgment on how leaders address issues that directly affect their future, such as education, employment opportunities, and digital policies.

“Tan-awon namo unsa sila ka-responsive sa mga problema (We look at how they are responsive to our problems),” he noted, adding that responsiveness to social concerns strengthens young people’s confidence in leadership.

Meanwhile, Luzviminda Ramos, 55, a market vendor from Agdao, said her trust depends largely on whether government programs translate into real improvements in daily life, particularly in food prices and livelihood stability.

“Kung naay epekto sa panginabuhi, didto ko mutuo (If there is an impact in our livelihood, that’s where I trust),” she said, emphasizing that ordinary citizens often measure leadership not by speeches but by tangible outcomes they experience in their households and businesses.

Researchers said localized perception surveys such as this provide insight into grassroots sentiment and help illustrate how citizens interpret governance through personal experience, access to information, and expectations of public service.

They added that public trust is dynamic and may shift over time depending on national developments, policy outcomes, and how institutions respond to the concerns of ordinary residents. DEF