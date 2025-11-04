Dabawenyos split over proposed ₱200 wage hike

SEVERAL Dabawenyos have voiced strong support for the proposed P200 daily minimum wage increase, echoing the findings of the latest WR Numero national survey, which revealed that 83 percent of Filipinos nationwide favor the wage hike amid rising prices of basic goods and services.

The nationwide survey, conducted in August 2025, showed that most Filipinos believe current pay levels are no longer enough to meet their daily needs, a sentiment that strongly resonates in Davao Region, where the minimum wage currently stands at P510 per day for non-agriculture workers and P505 per day for those in agriculture.

These rates took effect on March 7, 2025, according to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-Davao).

Meanwhile, household workers or “kasambahays” in the region earn a monthly minimum of P6,000 in chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and P5,000 in other towns.

Workers push for ‘livable pay’

For 29-year-old street vendor Jomar Reyes of Crossing Bayabas, Toril, the proposed increase would mean finally keeping up with the rising cost of living.

“Ang sweldo karon kulang gyud kaayo. Kung makadungag og P200, makatabang gyud sa pamilya, labi na karon nga halos tanan misaka ang presyo,” he said.

Similarly, a 41-year-old single mother from Matina Aplaya who works at a retail shop downtown, shared the same frustration.

“Prices of food and fare keep going up, but our salaries don’t move. Even the P50 increase in Manila can’t keep up with today’s prices,” she said.

According to the WR Numero survey, 73 percent of Filipinos nationwide believe that the recent P50 daily wage increase in Metro Manila is not enough to meet the rising cost of living. Only 21 percent said it was sufficient but should be implemented nationwide, while 6 percent said it was adequate for now.

Among regions, Metro Manila residents were the most dissatisfied at 88 percent, followed by Mindanao at 70 percent, the Visayas at 72 percent, South Luzon at 71 percent, and North-Central Luzon at 70 percent.

Small businesses fear closure

Some small business owners in Davao expressed concern that the proposed P200 increase could cripple micro and small enterprises already burdened by inflation. For a 52-year-old carinderia owner Rolando Tan of Toril, the measure could push small establishments like his to their limits.

“If I add P200 to each of my five workers daily, that’s an extra P1,000 a day. For a small eatery like mine, that’s already the profit margin. I might have to reduce hours or let someone go to stay afloat,” he said in a mixed-language.

‘Wage hike must be balanced’

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) Vice President for Industry Cherrylin Casuga told SunStar Davao in an online interview that the business sector understands the need for higher wages but cautioned against abrupt adjustments that could lead to downsizing.

“We all agree that workers need to make more money because prices are going up for everyone. But a sudden increase of P200 per day — or about P5,200 per month per worker — is a lot. In sectors like Davao Region’s agriculture, where thin margins and international market prices dictate our export goods like bananas, a sudden increase that big could lead to rightsizing or layoffs, not more hiring,” Casuga said. She added that while improving take-home pay is necessary, it must be implemented in a way that balances workers’ welfare and business competitiveness.

Survey results show broad public consensus

The WR Numero Philippine Public Opinion Monitor for August 2025 reported that 83 percent of Filipinos support the P200 daily wage increase, while only 9 percent oppose and 8 percent remain undecided. Support is highest in South Luzon and Metro Manila at 87 percent, followed by the Visayas at 86 percent, Mindanao at 79 percent, and North-Central Luzon at 77 percent. Across income classes, 84 percent from Classes ABC and D and 83 percent from Class E favor the increase. Larger Filipino households, particularly those with six members or more, also show the strongest support at 87 percent.

By political affiliation, the call for wage adjustments transcends partisan lines. The survey showed that 89 percent of opposition supporters, 87 percent of pro-Duterte respondents, 86 percent of pro-Marcos supporters, and 76 percent of independents back the P200 daily wage increase.

When asked about the government’s response to calls for higher wages, 40 percent of Filipinos said they were dissatisfied, 32 percent expressed satisfaction, and 28 percent were undecided. Dissatisfaction was highest among younger Filipinos aged 18 to 30 at 47 percent, followed by 39 percent among those aged 31 to 59, and 28 percent among older respondents.

Regionally, Metro Manila residents expressed the most dissatisfaction at 58 percent, followed by North-Central Luzon at 43 percent and the Visayas at 42 percent. In Mindanao, 32 percent expressed uncertainty, showing a more cautious outlook.

Dabawenyos divided but hopeful

For a 24-year-old café worker along El Rio, the proposed wage increase offers both hope and worry. “It’s good if wages rise, but what if small businesses like ours can’t afford it? I just hope the government helps small businesses too,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old tricycle driver within the same area, revealed in this interview that everything has become untenable from gas, rice, to electricity as these are all going up yet their income stays the same.

Top policy priority: Higher wages

The WR Numero survey also found that raising workers’ wages ranks among Filipinos’ top three policy priorities at 39 percent, next to lowering the cost of food and essentials at 42 percent and addressing poverty at 29 percent. Other concerns include job creation at 28 percent, fighting corruption at 23 percent, and addressing the education crisis at 16 percent.

The bottom line

While national consensus strongly supports the P200 wage increase, business leaders in Mindanao remain cautious, especially in export-dependent industries such as banana, coconut, and cacao where global market prices dictate profit margins. Casuga reiterated that any wage policy must be realistic for both employers and workers, suggesting that phased increases and government support for small enterprises could help cushion the impact.

While the wage hike proposal awaits congressional deliberation, Dabawenyos remains hopeful for a fair compromise that balances livable pay and business survival. “We need a wage adjustment that uplifts workers but also sustains businesses. The goal should be shared growth — not job loss,” Casuga concluded. DEF