Dabawenyos told: Be responsible pet owners

DABAWENYOS are reminded anew to be responsible pet owners and have their cats and dogs vaccinated with the anti-rabies vaccine to help prevent the spread of rabies in the community.

This is in line with Davao City’s observance of World Rabies Day on September 28. The celebration is anchored to the theme “Act Now: You, Me, and Community.”

Dr. Gay Pallar, Acting Head of the Davao City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO), told Madayaw Davao over city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) that the theme is also a reminder of the community’s role in rabies control.

She said that every pet owner has the responsibility to have their pets vaccinated against rabies and to ensure that they don’t roam the streets, thereby preventing the spread of rabies.

Rabies is a zoonotic viral disease transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal to a susceptible human or animal through bites, scratches, or direct contact with the mucosa, like the eyes, mouth, or open wounds.

In accordance with the Republic Act No. 9482 or the Rabies Control Act, the city government implemented the City Ordinance No. 1457. Under these laws, the CVO is mandated to conduct several rabies control strategies.

These include mass vaccination, population control, and information education campaigns (IEC).

“Isa ana ang mass vaccination, which Davao City is doing until now. Dako ang budget nato for that. Number 2 ang population control. Sa population control diha napatuman ang atoang castration or neutering and also kaning impounding. (Among our initiatives is mass vaccination, which Davao City is doing until now. Second is the population control, which include castration or neutering and impounding),” Pallar said.

She added that the CVO consistently conducts IECs in communities and even within the schools to teach children the importance of responsible pet ownership.

The CVO continues to offer free anti-rabies vaccination and castration to Dabawenyos. For details on the schedule of the vaccination, Dabawenyos are urged to coordinate with CVO district health centers and their main office located at the City Hall Annex in Pichon St. CIO