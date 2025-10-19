Dabawenyos told: Scrutinize job recruitments, beware of red flags

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has urged Dabawenyos anew to thoroughly scrutinize job offers and recruitment agencies when seeking employment to avoid falling victim to illegal recruitment and trafficking in persons (TIP).

Rosevic Joey Matilac-Jayme, CSWDO’s Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) focal person and Local Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children (LCAT-VAWC), in an interview with the Abante Kababayen-an over city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Thursday, outlined several signs of illegal recruitment.

She listed red flags such as the lack of licenses or proper identification of the recruiter or recruitment agency, excessive or illegal fees, suspicious meeting locations, and false promises and information.

Other red flags include failure to deploy without valid reasons, withholding or denying travel documents from the applicant before departure for monetary or financial considerations, and alteration or substitution of employment contracts.

Jayme explained that illegal recruitment refers to any act of canvassing, enlisting, or hiring of workers by a person or entity without a license or authority from the Department of Migrant Workers.

She also clarified that the danger does not come solely from unlicensed agencies, noting that there are licensed recruiters who engage in illegal activities.

“Ang illegal recruitment dili lang pud ni siya sa abroad nahitabo. Naa pud ni siya sa atoang local setting (Illegal recruitment does not only happen overseas, it also exists in the local setting),” Jayme furthered.

Jayme further clarified that illegal recruitment leads to TIP when the act involves force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of exploitation, such as sexual exploitation or labor exploitation.

She noted that 60 to 70 percent of cases of TIP involve women; however, men and children also fall victim to this.

To avoid falling victim, the public is advised to visit the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for the complete list of legitimate and licensed recruitment agencies, and to verify the number of available job orders.

Jayme also cautioned the public to be mindful of sharing job offers online as these job offers might be fake, and can risk the lives of others.

Victims of illegal recruitment and TIP are also urged to reach out to the DMW for assistance.

In Davao City, the CSWDO has an OFW Families’ Crisis Center (OFWCC) Office that offers assistance to OFWs and their families, including financial and legal support. The office has also strengthened its information education efforts in grassroots communities as part of its Anti-Illegal Recruitment and TIP campaign.

Dabawenyos who wish to avail of their services may contact the OFWCC Hotline 0962 996 6520, or email ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com, or message their official Facebook Page: OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center Davao City. CIO