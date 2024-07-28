Dabawenyos told to store water due to heavy rains

DCWD encouraged its customers to store water in clean, covered containers to prepare for potential low or no water pressure due to the high turbidity caused by the heavy rain in the Tamugan River.

“Reduced flow or temporary stop distribution of the bulk water supply due to high turbidity of the Tamugan River,” DCWD wrote in its latest advisory on July 25, 2024.

Residents in elevated areas distant from storage facilities may experience low to no water pressure, especially during peak usage hours. To ensure uninterrupted service despite high turbidity, DCWD plans to operate groundwater sources at maximum capacity.

“DCWD will be closely monitoring all affected areas to ensure that affected customers will be supplied within the 24-hour time frame,” DCWD said.

Turbidity is described as having a thick or opaque appearance as if containing sediment or lacking clarity.

The affected areas include those serviced by the Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas) water supply systems.

Other affected areas are Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan), and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco) water supply systems.

To recall, Davao City Councilor Louie John Bonguyan said on July 23, 2024, that areas served by the DCBWDP will no longer experience low to no water pressure because Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. has improved its filtering system for turbidity, ensuring a more reliable water supply.

“Nag update sila sa ilang machine or system na they can cater a high turbidity so dili na kay ingon lunop undang na ilang operation maskin naa pa sila'y reservoir didto but still dili na ma stop ang operation (They have updated their machine or system so that they can handle high turbidity. Therefore, their operations will not stop even during heavy flooding, despite having a reservoir there),” he said.

Bonguyan, who chairs the committee on energy and water, expressed optimism that Dabawenyos will no longer need to store water in preparation for heavy rainfall, although he mentioned that there are limits to the turbidity levels Apo Agua can accommodate. RGP