Dabawenyos Top 5 Tiktok users in PH

DAVAO City has emerged as one of the country’s most engaged urban centers on TikTok, ranking fifth overall in a nationwide study measuring online interest in the platform across highly urbanized cities.

Based on Google Keyword Planner search data, Davao City recorded an estimated 35,000 TikTok-related searches per 100,000 residents, underscoring strong local engagement with short-form video content. The study conducted by JoinMuse.com covered 31 highly urbanized cities and normalized search volume by population to better capture the intensity of interest rather than sheer size.

Leading the rankings is Cebu City with 67,000 searches per 100,000 residents, followed by Angeles City (62,000), Cagayan de Oro City (47,000), and Iloilo City (41,000). Davao City completes the top five, reinforcing the strong digital footprint of major regional centers outside Metro Manila.

The rest of the top 10 includes Mandaue City (6th), Manila City (7th), Bacolod City (8th), Lapu-Lapu City (9th), and Baguio City (10th).

Cities ranked 11th to 15th are Quezon City, Lucena City, Iligan City, Olongapo City, and General Santos City.

Meanwhile, the mid-tier rankings from 16th to 20th are Makati City, Pasig City, Butuan City, Caloocan City, and Parañaque City.

Ranked 21st to 25th are Tacloban City, Malabon City, Taguig City, Las Piñas City, and Zamboanga City.

Completing the list from 26th to 31st are Muntinlupa City, Pasay City, Marikina City, Mandaluyong City, Valenzuela City, and San Juan City, which placed last with only 4,800 searches per 100,000 residents.

The study noted that Navotas City and Puerto Princesa City were excluded due to insufficient location-level search data.

Street interviews: how Dabawenyos use TikTok

Interviews conducted by SunStar Davao illustrate how this strong engagement translates into everyday use, with most respondents citing entertainment as their primary reason alongside a growing awareness of misinformation.

Francin Janna, a medical student from Mindanao Medical Foundation College, said TikTok serves as both a pastime and a source of information she approaches carefully.

“For entertainment and also, para mawala lang pud ang boredom (to get rid of my boredome as well),” she said.

“Sa akoa, not unless wala pako’y nadungog —nadungog nga information, nabalita gyud or nakita nako, oh ana. Dili gyud dayon ko mutuo (For me, unless I have heard information, or it has been reported in the news, or I have seen it myself—then yeah. I don't believe things right away," she added.

Melonie Arden Rivero, a third-year business administration student from the University of Mindanao, also uses the platform mainly for leisure.

“So, mostly for ano siya, for entertainment,” she said.

On verifying content, she pointed to built-in indicators.

“Naa gyud nay nakabutang na (It is placed there that it’s an) AI, like ‘Made by AI.’”

Patrick Mantilla, another student from Mindanao Medical Foundation College, described a mix of content preferences that go beyond entertainment.

“Top one nako is, I usually go for videos on TikTok that make me laugh. Number two is videos na katong (that is) trending right now, especially na I—as I’ve mentioned earlier na I’m really into politics. So, yeah, I try to search for those things to also make me informed about what is happening in the real world. And number three siguro, katong mga pagkaon na na siya, naga-trend na na siya, different ulam (about trending food, different dishes).”

Digital behavior shifting beyond the capital

The rankings suggest that TikTok engagement is no longer concentrated in Metro Manila, with several provincial cities dominating the top spots. Despite being economic centers, cities like Makati and Taguig placed only in the middle of the list, indicating a broader geographic spread of digital activity.

TikTok continues to evolve from a purely entertainment platform into a hybrid space for news, lifestyle, and public discourse.

A platform evolving beyond entertainment

One of the most relevant updates is TikTok’s push toward AI-generated content transparency. The platform now requires labeling of AI-generated media and has introduced systems that automatically tag or detect such content. At the same time, TikTok has expanded AI tools that allow creators to produce content more easily, from text-to-video and image-to-video generation to automated editing tools. These features help explain the platform’s volume of viral content, including trending videos about politics, food, and entertainment categories highlighted by local users.

Another major development is TikTok’s introduction of community-based fact notes, which allow additional context or corrections to appear directly under videos.

TikTok’s algorithm has also undergone significant updates that shape user experience.

In 2026, the platform prioritizes watch time, shares, and saves over simple likes, and initially shows content to followers before expanding reach.

While Dabawenyos primarily cited entertainment as their reason for using TikTok, the platform’s latest updates show a broader transformation. With AI-powered creation tools, fact-checking mechanisms, and a more sophisticated algorithm, TikTok is increasingly becoming a hybrid space for entertainment, information, and digital interaction. DEF