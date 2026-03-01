Dabawenyos, tourists urged to uphold ‘culture of security’

AS THE city prepares for the month-long celebration of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reminded Dabawenyos and visitors alike to observe Davao’s “culture of security”, by strictly following city ordinances that have long sustained peace and order.

P/Cpt. Hazel Caballero-Tuazon, the spokesperson of DCPO, emphasized the importance of respecting the city’s ordinance and to stay vigilant during the Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

“Sa tanang mga kaigsoonan Dabawenyos and sa mga mubisita sa atoang syudad sa Davao, atoa lang hangyo kanunay nga atung irespeto ang balaod kung unsay naa ta diri sa Davao. Dili rason nga dili taga Davao City is maka-violate sa atoang city ordinance diri. So ang atoa lang dria, kung naa may i-invite nga mga bisita, pahibal-on unsa may mga balaod nga naa ta dria sa Davao because with our implementation with our city ordinance, istriktohon nato na (To our fellow Dabawenyos and visitors to Davao, please respect the ordinances that are in place here in Davao. It is not an excuse that someone is not from Davao City to violate our city ordinance. So our only request here is, if there are any invited guests, inform them about the laws we have here in Davao because our ordinances are strictly enforced),” she told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on February 23, 2026.

Two of the city’s ordinances are the Anti-Smoking Ordinance and the Liquor Ban Ordinance.

The Anti-Smoking Ordinance prohibits smoking in public places and fines violators P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 and imprisonment for the third offense.

The Liquor Ban ordinance forbids the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages starting from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Violators will face fines of P3,000 for the first offense, P5,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 plus imprisonment for the third offense.

To safeguard public safety during the festivities, a total of 8,500 security personnel will be deployed across the city during the celebration.

The security force includes the DCPO, City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and Task Force Davao.

The City Government of Davao continues to strengthen the implementation of these ordinances to protect Dabawenyos and visitors while celebrating its rich heritage and diverse culture during the Araw ng Dabaw. CIO