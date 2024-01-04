Dabawenyos urged: 8 resolutions for safer roads, communities in 2024

The first of eight New Year's Resolutions is the use of pedestrian lanes for safe crossing of the streets, under Anti-Jaywalking under Ordinance 778 or the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code of Davao City.

Second is the use of overpasses to ensure safe crossing of roads.

Third is the proper parking of vehicles in designated areas to avoid inconvenience to drivers of other vehicles and ensure safe sidewalks for pedestrians. Proper parking is also mandated under the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code of Davao City.

Fourth is "Don't drink and drive" under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving law or RA 10586.

Fifth is the observation of the speed limit under City Ordinance 0270-23, also known as the Speed Limit Ordinance. This is to avoid road crashes and vehicular accidents.

Sixth is proper waste disposal and throwing garbage in designated areas. Dabawenyos are urged to avoid littering and to only throw waste in garbage cans.

The Seventh is to follow the 5S (Search and Destroy, Seek Early Consultation, Secure Self-Protection, Sustain vector Control measures, and Sustain Hydration) to prevent Dengue under Ordinance No. 0401 series of 2020 also known as City Health Office Mosquito-Borne Viral Disease Prevention Program.

"Kung limpyo ang atong palibot walay kagaw kaayo maminus-minusan nato, kung limyo pud ang atong palibot, walay open containers nga pwede mabutangag tubig na pwede mahimong breeding place sa atong lamok (If our environment is clean, we can lessen bacteria, also if our environment is clean we will not have open containers which can be a breeding place of mosquitos)," CHO Officer-In-Charge Tomas Ababon said in an interview with the City Information Office on Tuesday.

Ababon added that dengue is a common concern in the community. As dengue requires not only a health intervention but also community intervention, he urged the barangays to observe the 5S to effectively curb dengue cases.

Eight is follow the Anti-Nuisance Ordinance, Ordinance No. 0332-10/02730-09, which limits loud noise until 10 pm.

The ordinance prohibits any persons from causing inconvenience or annoyance to the general public, as well as making loud and unnecessary noises through any sound system.

Any person, company, corporation, or establishment found guilty of violating the Ordinance shall be penalized accordingly.

Dabawenyos are encouraged to reach Davao City Reports for reports and concerns. For any concerns, they may reach 0919 072 2222, message its official Facebook Page @davaocityreports, or email davaocityreports@davaocity.gov.ph. CIO