Dabawenyos urged to buy LPG from licensed retailers

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Energy (DOE)-Mindanao Field Office is urging Dabawenyos to purchase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) only from retailers with a license to operate (LTO).

Rodolfo Lea Jr., senior science research specialist of the LPG Division of DOE-Mindanao Field Office, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, January 15, 2024, at SM City Davao, that requiring all retailers to obtain an LTO ensures that they meet the standards for selling secure LPG.

As of 2023, there are approximately 3,400 LPG dealers in Mindanao, but only half have applied for their LTO.

He explained that this authority ensures that the retailers have the necessary authorization from the mother company, which delivers LPG through the dealers.

Vehicles, including motorcycles, involved in LPG delivery are covered by the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 11592, also known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act, implemented on January 7, 2022. Retailers are mandated to obtain their LTO.

Delivery riders must possess certification and registration confirming the fitness of their vehicles for transporting flammable materials.

He emphasized collaboration between the DOE, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Land Transportation Office (LTO) to apprehend those not complying with the law.

Reports from BFP-Davao revealed instances where LPG was the primary cause of fires. Lea attributed these incidents to small non-refillable LPG "Butane" tin canisters, stressing that these canisters are not meant for refilling.

“Gin-awhag ang mga katawhan nga dili na magpalit or dili na mag patronage aning mga produktuha sa ila man gyud kay barato kay gamay pero ilang gina sacrifice ang safety ba (We encourage the public not to buy or patronize such products, as safety should not be compromised for the sake of affordability)," Lea added.

He underscored the availability of approved small cylinders that are refillable and safe.

The DOE conducted inspections in Cagayan in the first week of January, closing down several establishments without LTO. Inspections in Davao City are scheduled for January and February 2024.

Under Section 38 of RA11592, penalties include a petition of P25,000 for every LPG pressure vessel or seal for the first offense.

Failure to comply with safety requirements may result in a fine of P300,000, while retail outlets may face a P10,000 fine for the first offense.

Engaging in activities without a valid license may incur a P5,000 daily fine, and refusing inspection may lead to a P300,000 penalty.

Consumers are advised to buy LPGs from authorized stores, check the tank seal and weight, and ensure delivery riders have weighing scales for verification before payment.

Lea said that even delivery riders are obligated to provide weighing scales for consumers to weigh the LPG tank before purchasing. RGP