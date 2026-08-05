Dabawenyos urged to comply with traffic laws

DAVAO City Councilor Luna Acosta reminded Dabawenyos to comply with local and national traffic laws following a drag racing incident that claimed the lives of two people.

Acosta, who chairs the City Council's Committee on Public Safety, said there are existing laws that prohibit drag racing. She explained that while Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, does not explicitly mention drag racing, it prohibits reckless driving on public roads.

“Although hindi nakasabi specifically na bawal ang drag racing, kasali po ang reckless driving, so that means ang drag racing, which is reckless driving, ano po yan bawal po yan sa RA 4136,” she said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on August 4, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

(Although it doesn't specifically state that drag racing is prohibited, it falls under reckless driving. That means drag racing, which is considered reckless driving, is prohibited under Republic Act No. 4136.)

Acosta also cited Davao City's Speed Limit Ordinance, which prescribes maximum speed limits in designated areas. She said drag racing violates both local ordinances and national traffic laws.

The councilor said there were reports that drag races had been organized in the same area where the fatal incident occurred. However, she noted that the alleged organizers remain under investigation and that authorities are awaiting the actions of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) following the incident.

“Do not risk your life for a few seconds of thrill-seeking. Mas importante ang buhay ng tao,” she said.

(Don't risk your life for a few seconds of thrill. Human life is far more important than the temporary excitement of drag racing.)

Meanwhile, Councilor Jessica Bonguyan also expressed concern over the incident, saying that while drag racing may appear to be a source of late-night excitement, it poses a serious threat to public safety. She stressed that public roads are meant for safe travel, not for illegal speed races.

“Loud engines and roaring exhaust systems disrupt the sleep of working families and infants. It poses extreme danger. Innocent pedestrians, commuters, and law-abiding motorists face grave danger from sudden, high-speed recklessness. And we cannot wait for more preventable crashes, injuries, and lost lives before we draw a permanent line,” she said during her privilege speech.

Bonguyan said protecting the community is a shared responsibility that requires parental guidance, community vigilance, and consistent law enforcement. RGP