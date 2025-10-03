Dabawenyos urged to join drive on Breast Cancer Awareness

DAVAO City Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata encourages Dabawenyos to join the celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as a collective show of support for the cause.

Morata, who chairs the Committee on Civil, Political, and Human Rights, said that as they launch Pink October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month through Proclamation No. 03, series of 2023, on October 6, the entire city is encouraged to raise public awareness, promote screening, and encourage early detection of breast cancer ultimately aiming to save lives.

“We can continue the symbolic tradition of displaying giant pink ribbons in our office buildings and even in our social media for breast cancer awareness,” she said during her privilege speech on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Morata then moved for a resolution urging Dabawenyos and all government offices to participate in the observance and show support for the city’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

The city is set to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 6.

Breast cancer cases

The councilor cited a study from ACS Journals, which states that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, with 2.3 million cases in 2022. This number could reach 3.2 million per year by 2050 if the current trend continues.

According to data from the Global Cancer Observatory, the Philippines recorded approximately 33,079 new cases of breast cancer and 11,857 deaths from the disease in 2022.

Morata also expressed concern about the lack of city-level registry statistics for breast cancer.

Breast cancer services

Morata emphasized the importance of early detection and affordable treatment in the country. She pushed for breast cancer screening to begin at age 40 and advocated for stronger support for public hospitals.

She added that the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) conducts Mindanao-based research from studies on post-mastectomy pain to lymph node predictors highlighting the need for survivorship care, not just diagnosis.

Morata also shared that PhilHealth has enhanced its Z Benefits package to cover stages 0 to IV of breast cancer, and that mammography is now included in its screening package.

“We should make sure women know and can actually access these benefits,” she said.

What is breast cancer?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is a disease in which abnormal breast cells grow uncontrollably and form tumors. Breast cancer typically begins in the milk ducts or the milk-producing lobules of the breast.

Some of its signs and symptoms are a breast lump or a thickening which is often without pain; change in size, shape or appearance of the breast, dimpling, redness, pitting or changes in the skin, change in nipple appearance and areola; and abnormal or bloody fluid from the nipple. RGP