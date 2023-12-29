Dabawenyos urged to join in ‘Paghinugyaw’

DABAWENYOS are encouraged to take part in the Paghinugyaw-Sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig on Roxas Avenue on December 31, 2023.

Harold Quibete, the event organizer for Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2023, said in a radio interview on Thursday, December 28, encouraged Dabawenyos to participate in the event after they celebrated New Year’s Eve in their homes.

“If you don’t have anything to do sa inyong balay pwede mo mugawas ug balik kay we will start our program from 4’o’clock until siguro 2’o’clock depende ug unsa ka dugay mag-stay ang crowd didto (If you don’t have anything to do in your homes you can go outside again since we will start our program from 4’o’clock maybe until 2’o’clock, it depends on the crowd if they will continue to stay),” He said.

Quibete then clarified that this is not a festival but an event that is embedded in the Paghinugyaw-Sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig.

Apart from the Giant Torotot Competition, the event organizers of Pasko Fiesta have invited 10 standup comedians; six drag artists; three bands of one acoustic and two variety; and the main performer, Kuerdas Band from General Santos City.

The event started on December 29, at 4 p.m. wherein several local DJs played music to the crowd and an in-house DJ was also present. There were also drum beaters, fire dancers, silk dancers, contemporary dancers, ring artists, and the Pilipinas Got Talent contestant Pyra.

“Dili ni siya ingon ordinary nga presentation, gipangandaman gyud namo ni siya and even now naga-start na ug rehearse atoang mga drag artists and stand up comedians (This is not an ordinary presentation, we really prepared for this and even now our drag artist and stand-up comedians are rehearsing),” Quibete said.

Quibete emphasized that the event is a fusion of all of the talents not only in Davao City but also in Mindanao. He stressed that parents will not worry about bringing their children since the performances are curated and are family friendly which is the core of the 2023 Pasko Fiesta. RGP