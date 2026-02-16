Dabawenyos urged to make web safer for children

A DAVAO City Councilor on Tuesday highlighted the risk of the internet as a playground for children, urging parents and stakeholders to jointly work to create it as a space where the children can be safe.

Councilor Bonz Andrei Militar, in a privileged speech highlighted that the internet has become a playground with ever present risks.

"For a Filipino child, the internet is a vast playground. It is where they learn, where they connect to family abroad, and where they dream but let's be honest it's not always safe. While the digital world offers endless opportunities, it also hides shadows. Our children face cyberbullying that follows them home, misinformation that confuses their young minds, and online predators who exploit their innocence. We cannot look the other way while our children explore these risks alone," he said.

Militar said that making the internet safer is not the job of one person but requires a 'bayanihan" effort. Parents must be the first line of defense more than the gadgets.

He also called tech companies to put protection of children over profit, and to lawmakers to continue to enforce rules that treat online crimes against children with the gravity they deserve.

Militar also urged students and children to use the internet as a tool for the future.

"Use to be kind, to seek the truth, and to grow. If something online makes you feel uncomfortable or scared, speak up. There is no shame in asking for help from a teacher, a parent, or a trusted adult," Militar said.

He added that a "Digital Davao City is worth building , if it's a safe space for its smallest citizens. He urged everyone to commit to making the internet a place where children can explore without fear. CIO