Dabawenyos urged to settle taxes before deadline

THE City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) is reminding Dabawenyos to settle their tax responsibilities within the deadline to avoid incurring surcharges and interest.

“Our office would like to remind those taxpayers who were not yet able to settle their accounts to pay within the deadline in order to avoid incurring surcharges and interest,” Atty. Lawrence Bantidig, the city treasurer, said.

Business taxes are due on October 20, 2025, while real property taxes are due on December 31, 2025.

Bantiding also bared that business taxes and real property taxes are among the biggest contributorx to the city’s local revenue collection.

As of September 2025, the city’s total revenue collection reached P12,053,369,244.53. This is 12.29 percent higher than the P10,734,355,403.24 revenue collection during the same period last year.

“The city’s increase in collection is attributable to business taxes and real property taxes, which constitute 46.63 percent and 18.15 percent of the city’s total collection from local sources,” Bantiding said.

He added that the CTO is optimistic the city will be able to exceed its expected revenue collection of P14,346,445,829 by the end of the year.

Bantiding also assured Dabawenyos that they will ensure taxes are utilized for the improvement of government services and benefit Dabawenyos.

“The City remains grateful to all Dabawenyos for constantly doing their part as good constituents by paying their taxes religiously. It is our commitment that the contribution of all Dabawenyos, which we know are fruits of hard work, shall be utilized for the improvement of government services and will be translated for the benefit of all the residents of Davao City,” he said. CIO