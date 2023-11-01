Dabawenyos visit cemeteries amid strict guidelines

DABAWENYOS flock to cemeteries in commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day amid strict guidelines.
The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) and the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) revealed last October 9, during the ISpeak Media Forum that major cemeteries in the city such as Davao Memorial Park and Wireless Cemeteries will start opening their gates for visitors as early as 6 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m., allowing entry only until 9 p.m. for the latecomers.
Additionally, the PSSO and the CEE are implementing strict guidelines for cemetery visitors, prohibiting the carrying of sharp or pointed objects, wearing jackets, playing loud music, gambling, and drinking alcoholic beverages. Drones and firearms are strictly prohibited, except under approved circumstances. Latecomers past 9 p.m. and loiterers are not allowed.
The "One Entrance, One Exit Policy" is enforced, and designated trash disposal areas are provided. Facemasks are advised for vulnerable individuals, and medical tents will be set up at each cemetery entrance for emergencies.
Despite the several guidelines implemented by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao, still numerous Dabawenyos visited cemeteries in the city to pay respects to their departed loved ones.
Refrain from bringing kids
Meanwhile, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said that the department is strongly advocating for the public to refrain from bringing their children to cemeteries to avoid injuries and diseases that can be caused by overcrowding.
In a press release on Monday, October 30, Herbosa said “I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat and sudden unexpected downpour may cause diseases to small children.”
This warning is due to the sporadic Covid-19 cases in some regions and the fact that small children have a low resistance to such type of diseases.
Herbosa also warned the public against patronizing food items such as sandwiches, fruit juices, green mangoes, and other similar items from ambulant vendors both within and outside cemeteries. He clarified that the health and well-being of customers may be jeopardized if these foods are contaminated by water and other environmental factors.
“We can all prevent contracting diseases when visiting our dearly departed loved ones. Let us be responsible without actions and make our visit solemn,” Herbosa said.
CHO’s guidelines
Also, the Davao City Health Office (CHO) released some health guidelines for those visiting the cemeteries for the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day Commemoration.
CHO released on its Facebook page health guidelines for the people who will commemorate such events. They have given health tips for those going home to their provinces to enjoy the long weekend. They advise travelers to plan their destination before departing. Do not travel with pregnant women or those who are sick. Always remember to wash your hands before eating and make sure that your mind and body are in a condition that is capable of driving for long hours.
For those who will be visiting cemeteries and praying for their departed loved ones, the CHO advises that they need to plan their visits ahead of time and is encouraged to not bring young children to avoid them from getting lost. Bring an umbrella, handkerchief, and fan for sudden weather changes. They also advise visitors to bring food and water for their consumption.
For those commemorating the events in the comforts of their home, they are advised to eat healthy food and to exercise. They suggested avoiding partaking in unauthorized fasting or any weight loss program that is not approved by health officials.
Undas security
In terms of security, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has released on their Facebook page their ‘Ligtas Undas’ 2023 guidelines. They advised that Dabawenyos must make sure that the doors and windows are locked, check if there are lit candles, and that all of the appliances, faucet, and gas stove are turned off.
Secure the important things outside your house and entrust your house to a trusted worker or neighbor. Avoid leaving notes outside your house indicating that you are not home,” the guidelines read.
For those visiting the cemetery, make sure to bring an umbrella to shield yourself from the sun and rain. Make sure that the candle that you are offering to your departed loved one will not cause any fire hazards. Always keep an eye on children so they will not get lost, and make sure that they are wearing identification cards. Lastly, know the location of the first aid station at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Assistance Desk.
The Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao Region) deployed around 3,000 uniformed personnel and around 7,500 force multipliers at cemeteries, transportation hubs, and terminals for the holidays in Davao Region from November 1 to 2.
PRO-Davao Spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey said in a radio interview, on Wednesday morning, that the office is hopeful that the region will celebrate the season peacefully.
“Gina project namo na hinaot unta hapsay gihapon ang pag-commemorate sa All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day today and tomorrow (We are projecting and hopeful that the commemoration of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day would be peaceful),” Dela Rey said. RGP