Dabawenyos visit cemeteries amid strict guidelines

DABAWENYOS flock to cemeteries in commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day amid strict guidelines.

The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) and the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) revealed last October 9, during the ISpeak Media Forum that major cemeteries in the city such as Davao Memorial Park and Wireless Cemeteries will start opening their gates for visitors as early as 6 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m., allowing entry only until 9 p.m. for the latecomers.

Additionally, the PSSO and the CEE are implementing strict guidelines for cemetery visitors, prohibiting the carrying of sharp or pointed objects, wearing jackets, playing loud music, gambling, and drinking alcoholic beverages. Drones and firearms are strictly prohibited, except under approved circumstances. Latecomers past 9 p.m. and loiterers are not allowed.

The "One Entrance, One Exit Policy" is enforced, and designated trash disposal areas are provided. Facemasks are advised for vulnerable individuals, and medical tents will be set up at each cemetery entrance for emergencies.

Despite the several guidelines implemented by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao, still numerous Dabawenyos visited cemeteries in the city to pay respects to their departed loved ones.