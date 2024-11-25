Dabawenyos warned vs heavy rainfall due to ITCZ

DABAWENYOS are advised to take precautionary measures as several parts of the Davao Region experienced heavy rainfall due to the ongoing Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

In meteorology, ITCZ is a belt of low pressure that primarily circles the Earth close to the equator, where the trade winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge. It brings cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

In the latest advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Monday, November 25, valid until early morning of Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the region will “experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the current surge of ITCZ which causes possible flash floods or landslides particularly during moderate to heavy rains.”

Meanwhile, according to the weather outlook of the state weather bureau, by November 26 to Wednesday, November 27, most parts of the Caraga region, and Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental will experience orange rainfall or moderate to heavy rains.

On the other hand, by Thursday, November 28, the rest of the Davao region including Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Norte will also be placed under moderate to heavy rainfall with 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall.

“Localized flooding is possible mainly in areas that are urbanized, low lying, or near rivers. Landslide possible in highly susceptible areas” as stated on the forecast.

Currently, with the start of the Northeast Monsoon or locally known as Amihan season, the entire Philippines particularly in Luzon areas has been experiencing colder weather and scattered rains until next year.

“With these developments, the northeasterly wind flow is expected to be more dominant in most of the country, bringing cold and dry air,” Pagasa said in a statement.

"We also anticipate an increase in the frequency of rough sea conditions, particularly over the seaboards of Luzon, as well as episodes of wind and cold temperature surges," the agency added. DEF