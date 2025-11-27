Dabawenyos warned vs online booking scams

DAVAO City Councilor Jessica Bonguyan raised concern over cases of scams involving resort bookings and encouraged Dabawenyos to exercise caution, especially this holiday season.

Bonguyan said that with the holiday season approaching, many Dabawenyos are booking resorts, rest houses, and event venues for gatherings, reunions, and year-end activities. However, this has also become an opportunity for online fraud.

She said she personally experienced an attempted scam through a “promo” that she initially believed was credible at first glance, although she was puzzled by the unusually low rate. She then visited the official and verified page and later found out that the account she had been engaging with was fraudulent.

“Had I not taken that extra step, I would have been another victim. These scammers are strategic, patient, and highly skilled at mimicking legitimate businesses,” she said during her privilege speech on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The councilor reported a proliferation of fraudulent Facebook pages posing as legitimate resorts, rest houses, and event venues. She said these fake accounts impersonate well-known establishments and offer “heavily discounted promos” to persuade victims to send payments.

“What makes this issue even more concerning is its sophistication. These are not crude attempts at deception. They are engineered to appear legitimate, timely, and convincing,” she said.

Bonguyan then advised the public to always verify the authenticity of a page before making any transaction. She urged them to contact establishments through their official websites or verified numbers, be cautious of discounts and offers that are “too good to be true,” and scrutinize payment instructions — especially when deposits are requested through personal accounts.

She stressed that although the holiday season is a time for generosity and excitement, it also demands caution, as fraudsters often take advantage of people rushing to secure reservations for their gatherings.

Bonguyan said that awareness of these schemes is the best way to avoid falling victim to scams. She emphasized that the public should be discerning and deliberate when engaging in online bookings. She reminded everyone to be vigilant at all times, verify before they pay, and be wiser than the scammer.

She then passed a resolution encouraging Dabawenyos to be vigilant in their online bookings and, in line with Executive Order No. 23 series of 2021, which promotes a Culture of Security, to report suspicious online booking activities.

Bonguyan subsequently moved for her resolution to be passed and for the item to be referred to the Committee on Information Technology.

Meanwhile, Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology, said that there are multiple cases of online accounts pretending to be legitimate resorts and even banks. He warned the public to be cautious when clicking links, as these may be phishing scams that could threaten their online finances.

Militar said they intend to invite representatives from Facebook and TikTok to a council session to discuss the proliferation of scammers on their social media platforms. RGP