Dabawenyos warned vs prescription sharing

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) is urging Dabawenyos to refrain from sharing prescriptions, emphasizing the potential risks associated with this common practice in the Philippines.

El Aye A. Sibal, a clinical pharmacist at SPMC, addressed the issue during Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, December 11, at SM City Davao.

“Ang nangyayari kasi lalo na dito sa Philippines, sinabi kasi ng kapitbahay na ito ang inumin kasi nangyari din yan sa kanya pero ang nangyari kasi doon if hindi tayo nagko-conduct o hindi po tayo napapa-check up sa doctor baka yung sakit nya ay different po dun (In the Philippines, it's common for neighbors to suggest a remedy based on their own experiences. However, the challenge arises when we don't undergo a medical check-up with a doctor. The illness they had might be different from ours),” Sibal said.

She underscored the dangers of contributing to antimicrobial resistance by exposing bacteria and microorganisms to antibiotics through shared prescriptions.

She advised against prescription sharing, urging individuals to refrain from adopting treatments based solely on their neighbors' experiences.

Individual medical consultations are vital, according to her, to avoid administering incorrect medication for different ailments.

Sibal referenced the Department of Health's (DOH) "no prescription, no dispense policy" campaign, emphasizing the need for the public to understand and support this initiative. Self-medication poses a considerable challenge, and pharmacists adhere to protocols to ensure responsible dispensing.

Expressing concern about the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance, she labeled it the 'silent pandemic.'

She noted that if the trend continues, microbial resistance may surpass death rates from cancer and diabetes by 2050.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms develop the ability to defeat the original design of antibiotics, leading to a diminished effectiveness of these drugs.

The World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) is celebrated from November 18 to 24 every year.

The theme for the 2023 WAAW is the same as 2022 which is “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together.” RGP