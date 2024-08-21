DabawenYouth Day gathers youth, groups

JUNIOR officials who were elected and appointed for the Linggo ng Kabataan, youth from political districts, and youth organizations under the Davao City Youth Development Council gathered at the Linggo ng Kabataan culmination, dubbed DabawenYouth Day, on August 16, 2024, at Rizal Park.

During the event, youth from Bunawan District brought home first prize in the Dance Competition; Mintal Comprehensive High School won first place in SineStorya (a video-making competition); and Project Dyesabel received the first place award for Project Pitching, which involves the presentation of objectives, and plans that help to confront the issues faced by the youth in Davao City.

Lance Siegfried E. Estillore, the writer, director, and editor of the winning Sinestorya entry with “Dabawenyo Disciplinado” as the theme, said he is happy for the opportunity that the Linggo ng Kabataan opened for him, as it became an avenue for a new and insightful experience.

“Kani kay first time nako na experience gyud, first time gyud nako ni sa film making, nga mag lead sa dako nga group, and mag apil ani nga competition, this is a very good experience for me kay impactful ni siya sa akoa (This is the first time that I have experienced this, this is my first time in film making, first time to lead a big group and join the competition. This is a very good experience for me and it brought me a huge impact as a person),” Estillore said.

John Paul Quibol, SK Chairperson of Barangay Tacunan and SK Federation President of Tugbok District, who was present during the DabawenYouth day, said that at their level in the barangays, they also conduct culmination activities for the Linggo ng Kabataan and each SK in barangays have their timeline. They are also planning a district-wide event for Tugbok District Youth.

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Youth Development Officer IV Gilda Salvaña said that the DabawenYouth Day was well attended by youth from the districts with their SK leaders.

“Makalipay lang kung unsa ang pagpakabana sa atong kabatan-onan dili lang diha sa ilang local ug sa barangay nga level but as well as sa city level aron makita pud siya sa tibuok Davao City ug sa tibuok nasud unsay nahitabo sa atong Linggo ng Kabataan (It is heartwarming seeing the youth become responsive and active not only in the local and barangay level but the city level as well, all for the purpose of highlighting in the whole Davao City and the Philippines what activities are conducted for the Linggo ng Kabataan),” Salvaña said.

She said that CSWDO, as part of its mandate, continues to provide technical and logistical support for all the youth of Davao City to implement balanced programs for the benefit of the youth. For the SK level, they also ensure that they are doing their mandate. They continue to monitor plans and activities. CIO



