Dad eyes truck operator’s liability in Matina Pangi bridge collapse

DAVAO City Councilor Edgar Ibuyan Jr. said that the operator of the truck, that caused the bridge at Purok Iñigo, Matina Pangi, Davao City, to collapse should be liable for the damages it caused.

Ibuyan, who chairs the Committee on Public Works and Highways, said that the operator of the truck should be responsible for the damages incurred by his driver. However, he emphasized this should depend on the investigation if proven that the truck driver was the cause of the bridge to collapse.

"Of course, reckless imprudence resulting to damage to property kung kasuhan sila pero depende na siya sa investigation (Of course, it would be considered reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property if we file a case against them, but this still depends on the investigation)," he said during the Aprubado sa Konseho, on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The councilor said that he also owns a trucking business, and if his driver commits a mistake, he, as the operator, is liable for his driver's actions. He stated that this principle applies to the situation with the Matina Pangi bridge.

To recall, the bridge collapsed after a truck overturned at past 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Ibuyan noted that the City Engineer's Office (CEO) began dismantling the bridge on Monday. He revealed that the bridge is still under contract, and they have identified the contractor's owner and they are in the process of contacting him.

He expressed that the Barangay Council of Matina Pangi had conducted a special session requesting permission from the landowner on the other side to allow vehicles to traverse the area. RGP