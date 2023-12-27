Dad optimistic about WTE project’s role in waste mgmt

Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, chair of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources in Davao, is optimistic about the city's waste-to-energy (WTE) project, seeing it as a significant step in waste management and electricity production.

In a recent radio interview, Ocampo emphasized the project's potential benefits, stating that it would help reduce waste and contribute to the city's energy supply.

“Kung ma implementar kini sa Davao, dako gyud ni siyang tabang sa pagpakunhod sa atoang mga basura dili lang diha makatabng usab kini sa pag generate ug electricity para kahit papano madungag-dungagan atoang energy (If implemented in Davao, it will significantly aid in reducing our waste, not only that, it will also contribute to generating electricity, thereby adding to our energy supply),” he said.

Ocampo disclosed that a technical working group, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Davao Region, the City Government of Davao, Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), the City Council's Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), has been formed for the WTE project.

He assured that DENR-Davao is prioritizing the project's safety for the environment and residents.

Drawing on data and best practices from Kitakyushu, Japan, Ocampo emphasized that the WTE project, with stringent toxin monitoring, has not shown adverse effects on human health. He expressed hope for positive developments by 2024.

Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte sought national government assistance for the WTE project in Tugbok District, Sitio Pongot, during his State of the City Address on July 28, 2023.

The estimated P5 billion project received a P2.5 billion grant from the Japanese government.

Duterte advocated for a P3.486 billion counterpart fund from the national government, endorsed by the 20th City Council in August 2022.

The WTE project, initially proposed in 2015 with Jica's partnership, underwent a feasibility study confirming its viability for establishment and operation in Davao City. RGP