Dad urges Immediate action on escalating waste issues

Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo voiced his concern over the escalating waste issue in Davao during his privilege speech on Friday morning, December 1, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

Ocampo, the first district councilor of the 20th council, highlighted the rising volume of garbage collected by the Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

Despite the pandemic, Cenro collected approximately 600 to 650 tons of garbage daily, and this high volume persisted through March 2021.

“This mounting waste, if disregarded, will have far-reaching consequences threatening not only our environment but also our health and well-being. Thus, we must take immediate action to implement effective waste management strategies,” Ocampo said.

Grateful for attending the solid waste management training in Kutakyushu, Japan, from November 13 to 22, 2023, sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and the Local Government of Davao, Ocampo shared insights gained during the 10-day training with the hope of applying them in Davao City.

The Waste to Energy (WTE) Plant in Kutakyushyu, which processes residual waste, stood out in pollution control and harmful toxin reduction. The training emphasized waste segregation at the source, involving separate plastic bags for plastic, glass/bottles, aluminum, and residual waste.

School children were educated on proper waste disposal aligned with Sustainable Development Goals. The Circular Economy, promoting reuse, remanufacture, recycling, and refurbishment, was also emphasized.

Despite having the Solid Waste Management Ordinance, Ocampo acknowledged the persistent challenge of waste segregation in the city. To address this, he announced the Barangay Solid Waste Management Summit in December, aiming to re-educate Dabawenyos through an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign on proper waste disposal.

Davao City has been selected as one of the 10 areas in the Philippines to receive a 60 million euro grant from the European Union for the Green Economy Program.

Drawing inspiration from Kutayushu City's transformation, Ocampo acknowledged their past pollution issues and citizens' initial non-compliance with solid waste policies.

He urged Dabawenyos to gradually shift behavior and mindset through massive awareness campaigns on proper waste disposal.

Ocampo underscored the importance of community engagement to actively participate in waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. Drawing on a Filipino saying, he underscored the significance of maintaining focus and determination as just a matter of mindset.

He assured a follow-through of the training, intending to model the Kutayushu City experience in addressing Davao City's waste challenges. RGP