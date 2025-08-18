Dagyaw highlights Banaybanay best practices in participatory governance

BANAYBANAY — Highlighting the vital role of citizen participation in local governance, the 2025 Regional Dagyaw Town Hall Meeting in Davao Region showcased the municipality of Banaybanay as a model of how civil society organizations (CSOs) can meaningfully engage in local governance and policymaking.

Bringing together officials from various local government units, civil CSO leaders, the academe, and other stakeholders across the region, the town hall meeting ultimately aimed to inspire other LGUs in the region to replicate Banaybanay’s best practices in fostering trust, transparency, and accountability through participatory governance.

Charissa Guerta, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-11, assistant regional director, said that they have been pushing genuine engagement of CSOs in local governance, noting that active participation is the only way to ensure that development takes root in communities.

“Where civil society is [involved], communities are more safe, more secure, and more prosperous. We cannot be more consumers of good governance; we must be participants, we must be procreators,” she emphasized.

Banaybanay is among the first LGUs in the country to formally recognize the vital role of CSOs in local governance by enacting an ordinance that institutionalizes the systematic partnership in local governance between the LGU and CSOs. The ordinance ensures that CSOs are actively involved in policy formulation and deliberation.

According to Racquel Sanlucan, a member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Banaybanay and sponsor of the ordinance, the local legislation not only provides a platform for CSOs to voice their concerns but also enables them to actively participate in identifying and crafting solutions.

“Tungod niini, mas klaro ang direksyon sa mga programa ug responsive kini sa panginahanglan sa katawhan, mas transparent ang proseso, ug mas lig-on ang pagsalig sa katawhan ngadto sa LGU-Banaybanay,” she noted.

(As a result, the direction of programs has become clearer and more responsive to the needs of the people, the processes are more transparent, and public trust in the LGU-Banaybanay has grown stronger.)

The partnership was further strengthened through the establishment of a CSO Academy, in collaboration with Davao Oriental State University–Banaybanay Extension, which offers training courses and mentorship programs designed to equip CSO leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to meaningfully contribute to policymaking.

In his message, Banaybanay Mayor Lemuel Ian Larcia expressed pride in the town’s groundbreaking milestone in upholding participatory governance, vowing to continue supporting and further strengthening civil society organization (CSO) involvement in local governance.

“Atong palig-unon ang partisipasyon sa civil society organization sa pag-apil sa pang gobyerno aron masiguro ang matag tingog, kabalaka, ug ideya madungog ug matagaan ug bili,” he emphasized.

(Let us strengthen the participation of civil society organizations in governance to ensure that every voice, concern, and idea is heard and valued.)

The mayor believed that genuine progress can only be achieved when everyone works together—not just the government, but all members of society.

Meanwhile, Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang urged local chief executives across the province to draw inspiration from Banaybanay’s experience and to empower CSOs in their respective localities to actively participate in local governance.

“Governance must never happen behind closed doors; it requires open, honest conversation with the people we serve,” he said.

He added that, just like Banaybanay LGU, strengthening people’s participation begins with a strong local commitment. PIA DAVAO