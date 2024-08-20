Dalodo-Ortiz: CSWDO’s budget for ‘capability building’ not ‘excessive’

Dalodo-Ortiz said in a statement that the 2024 Supplementary Budget (SB) No. 1 of the city government worth P2,215,702,297.50 was scrutinized and deliberated during the second reading, and CSWDO officer-in-charge Julie Dayaday was even invited to clarify the proposed budget of P354,395,300 for the activity.

She explained that this activity aims to "expand and enhance the knowledge and understanding" of the sectors "with respect to their rights and responsibilities enshrined in several existing laws and regulations."

"The capability-building program incorporates the distribution of welfare goods and food adhering to the lost opportunity principle," Dalodo-Ortiz said.

She added that CSWDO recognizes the value of the time and commitment of these individuals, thus, in return, should be compensated "for the opportunity cost of their participation" in the program by providing essential supplies "that contribute to their general welfare."

Dalodo-Ortiz, who is the chairperson of the committee on finance, ways and means, and appropriations, denied that the amount for the project is solely intended for seminars that include food and venue.

Citing the minutes of the August 7 regular session, Dayaday explained that the budget is more than what was intended. She emphasized that there will be no expenditures for the venue under the program as government-owned facilities such as barangay gyms will be used.

"If you review the Committee Report submitted by the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, it was reflected there that the bulk of the amount was allocated purposely for WELFARE GOODS and FOOD distribution to various sectors involved in this capability-building activity, specifically the Indigenous Peoples (IPs), Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, senior citizens, women, children, and other disadvantaged groups living in the 182 barangays of Davao City," Dalodo-Ortiz said.

The finance committee head also detailed the data of the participants of the capability-building activity, which included 72,000 IPs, 143,393 seniors, 6,680 solo parents, 14,436 PWDs, and 78,146 women.

Al-ag voted ‘NO’

Al-ag called the project “excessive” as he saw that some of the funds included in this budget could already be allocated to other issues of the city that need more allocation.

“I have no objection to this project. That’s good… but I cannot accept it… You can use these [funds] in many aspects in the city nga kinahanglan og attention,” he said during the session on August 13.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with 93.9 iFM News Davao, he clarified that he voted "NO" on approving the city's SB No. 1 because he disagreed with the council's priorities.

Al-ag argued that more budget was allocated to Capacity Building or Seminars under CSWDO instead of prioritizing additional funds for Lingap Para sa Mahirap, more budget for senior citizens, repairs of public markets, fixing broken traffic lights, and funding for additional public cemeteries in the city.

According to the councilor, he was particularly frustrated when he saw the budget allocation, where the city council allocated a higher budget for Capability Building/Seminars under Sectoral Issuances and Existing Programs and Services, while only P257,000 was allocated to the Persons with Disabilities Support Program under the General Fund for Social Welfare Services.

Al-ag clarified that he wasn't questioning the purpose of the funds but was concerned about the amount, questioning why such a large budget was allocated for seminars.

Dalodo-Ortiz, in response, said that comparing the CSWDO budget to other city programs is "unfounded."

"If you do a thorough review of the budgets of the city, these programs have been allocated with significant amount, ensuring that the appropriations are sufficient to cover the needs to implement the project," she said.

She called Al-ag's claim "incomplete," and "incorrect understanding."

During the voting, 15 members of the city council voted in favor of the supplemental budget. Only Al-ag voted against the measure. Nilo Abellera, meanwhile, abstained for undisclosed reasons.

SunStar Davao reached out to Al-ag in relation to Dalodo-Ortiz’s recent statement but as of presstime, no response was received. RGL