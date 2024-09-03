Damosa Land breaks ground Agriya Gardens

HOMEGROWN developer Damosa Land Inc. had the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, August 28, 2024, for its new and first agritourism 12-hectare residential town nestled in the vibrant economic zone of Davao del Norte - the Agriya Gardens.

The property, which will be situated within the 88-hectare well-designed “sustainable environment” township which is Agriya, offers a great blend of tranquil nature, pinnacle of contemporary healthy living, and bustling city life.

Agriya is located at Garcia St., Brgy. New Pandan, Panabo City. It is one of Damosa’s flagship projects under Agriya Panabo solely dedicated to improving urban life, farm tourism, and sustainable development.

It is the second residential subdivision of Damosa after Ameria, featuring its California Mission Style Architecture in all of its world-class units blended with open spaces, high-end amenities, abundant natural light, and flexible doorways. It also integrates indoor and outdoor areas, as well as inside-outside gardens, develops a better connection with nature and encourages backyard gardening.

The residential town located in the Banana Capital of the Philippines is under the vast agricultural tourism estates of Agriya Panabo.

With progressive agriculture at the heart of this modern agropolis, Agriya contributes to the community's quality of life by providing innovative, first-of-a-kind amenities. Meanwhile, the Agriya Panabo will feature four distinct zones: residential, commercial, institutional, and agritourism. What distinguishes Agriya's agritourism component is "Naturetainment" The real estate development won two prizes at the 2020 Philippines PropertyGuru prizes: Best Township Development and Best Residential Green Development.

Ricardo Lagdameo, Floirendo's grandson, now leads Damosa, the Anflo Group's real estate arm, and has ambitious intentions for it.

Damosa Land is recognized for its pioneering and sustainable development projects in the residential, commercial, office space, and industrial real estate sectors. From the highly respected Ameria residential subdivision to innovative industrial estates and Bridgeport's new waterfront lifestyle community, each project demonstrates the company's consistent dedication to sustainability, creativity, and environmental care.

For long years, Damosa Land has led the way in real estate development throughout Mindanao. It has introduced various unique and high-quality projects, with a particular emphasis on the environment and sustainability. DEF