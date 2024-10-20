Damosa Land launches Kahi Estates in Davao City

DAVAO-BASED real estate firm developer, Damosa Land Inc. on Tuesday morning, October 15, 2024 officially broke the ground for its newly built five-hectare agri-residence, the Kahi Estates at Libby Road, Barangay Bago Gallera, Puan, Davao City.

Designed and architecturally conceptualized by Palafox Associates-Palafox Architecture Group Inc., this high-end multigenerational-residential space with an integration of modern Filipino architecture and a sustainable approach to green technology is expected to contribute to significant economic growth in Davao once completed by October 2027.

Homegrown developer’s president, Ricardo “Carry” Floriendo Lagdameo explained how they were able to develop Kahi Estates; deriving the term from a Bisaya word which means “Kahilom” or translated as “peaceful and tranquility”.

He then added that beyond the principle of ecological design, they also consider a sustainable space that promotes harmonious coexistence with nature.

In fact, its architecture design features integrated landscaping, urban garden, rainwater harvesting with use of “butterfly roofs”, natural ventilation optimization, large window opening

Meanwhile, Palafox president, architect Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr. emphasized that such a project would be a liveable community where residents could feel a utopian-type atmosphere as every unit in Kahi Estates and the entire landscape is primarily curated to create an environment friendly among the inhabitants.

Palafox said in his video message that apart from the urban community garden within the open-lot subdivision, where residents could freely enjoy and buy fresh agricultural products, homeowners have the option to grow vegetations and other crops in their owned property called “Integrated Kitchen” garden.

Currently, each area in the exclusive estate has a lot cut from 321 to 628 square meters with a total contract price that ranges from P11.2 million to P17.6 million. It only has 42 slots available for sale.

On the other hand, Kahi Estates’ project components are Clubhouse, Gated Perimeter, Linear Park, Guard House, and Model Unit, all being built with nature’s inspiration. DEF