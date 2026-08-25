Damosa Land wins 3 PropertyGuru awards

MINDANAO-BASED developer Damosa Land Inc. strengthened its presence in the national property industry after winning three major honors at the 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2026.

Damosa Land was named Best Boutique Developer, while its flagship TRYP by Wyndham Samal project won Best Investment Condo and Best Beachfront Condo-Tel Architectural Design.

The company said the latest recognition marked its third consecutive win in the Best Boutique Developer category, highlighting the continued presence of a Mindanao-based developer in the country’s competitive property market.

Damosa Land Chief Executive Officer Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said the awards affirmed the company’s work and its efforts to represent Mindanao on the national stage.

“It’s good to receive awards like these. It is a sign that we are still doing a lot of good things and we are always proud to represent the island of Mindanao,” Lagdameo said during the awarding ceremony in Manila.

The two awards for TRYP by Wyndham Samal come as the development advances amid growing investor and tourism interest in Samal Island. Damosa Land earlier reported that land development and excavation works had reached 30 percent completion, with about 70 percent of available units sold.

The four-star beachfront condotel is planned to have 100 rooms, meeting and events facilities, a 250-seat ballroom, fitness amenities, and an infinity-edge pool overlooking the Davao Gulf.

The project will also bring the international TRYP by Wyndham brand to Samal Island.

Damosa Land said TRYP by Wyndham Samal became the first real estate development approved under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s SEC-RENT framework for nontraditional real estate investment arrangements. The approval covers 100 certificates of participation under its rental pool program.

The project enters a market supported by Samal’s growing tourism activity.

Data cited by the Davao del Norte provincial government showed 634,791 tourist arrivals in the province during the first three quarters of 2024, generating an estimated P2.22 billion in tourism receipts. Samal accounted for 55.9 percent of the province’s tourist arrivals, underscoring its position as a major tourism destination.

Tourism across the Davao Region has also continued to expand. The Department of Tourism-Davao Region reported 4.16 million tourist arrivals in 2024, a 27 percent increase from the previous year. Estimated tourism receipts reached P34.79 billion.

The property sector is also benefiting from a growing local economy.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that Davao del Norte’s economy grew 5.4 percent in 2024 to reach a gross domestic product of P188.46 billion. Construction posted the fastest growth among major industries at 16.3 percent, followed by professional and business services at 14.9 percent.

Honey Wong, Damosa Land senior manager for corporate communications, said the awards reflect not only the company’s achievements but also the potential of Samal and Mindanao.

“Extremely grateful for the recent wins of Damosa Land, Inc. at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards! Being named Best Boutique Developer for 3 years now is such a great honor for the sole Mindanaoan developer to have entered the competition this year, and an affirmation of the quality, competitiveness, and positive contribution of our projects in the property industry and the larger community, plus the passion and hard work of the people behind them,” Wong said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Now that we’re back on Mindanao soil, we’ll wear this pride with renewed dedication to continuously help build opportunities for growth in the region,” Wong said.

The latest awards add to Damosa Land’s industry recognition while highlighting the growing role of Mindanao-based developments in combining property, tourism and investment.

With Samal accounting for more than half of Davao del Norte’s tourist arrivals, the recognition for TRYP by Wyndham Samal also underscores the island’s growing potential as a destination for hospitality and property investment. DEF