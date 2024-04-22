Daro Art Immersion Exhibit Creating deeper works of art through immersion in livelihood communities

“For the artist to know their subject, we wanted them to stay with them, to immerse with them, live with them. Para makasabot gyud sila sa ilahang mga damgo, sa ilahang mga problema, sa ilahang mga kalipay, (So that they understand their subjects’ dreams, challenges, happiness) by staying and experiencing their lives, mas masabtan sa mga artists ang kalisod ug ka-intricate ang ilahang field. So that way, mas gwapo ang trabaho (artists can better understand the challenges and the intricacy of their field. So that way, they works become better),” Millan said.

Millan also encourages and inspires artists to transform their talents into something greater.

“Dili lang enough nga mo-paint lang ka. Kinahanglan gyud nga sabton nimo imohang ginapinta. So, lalom siya nga proseso (It’s not enought that you only paint. You need to understand what you are painting. So it’s a deep process) but of course, you start with the skill. But skill is just skill… drawing ka, kulang. Ang akoang grupo (it’s not enough that you only draw. My group), we encourage the artist to turn their talents into something more, which is a gift kapag mas lalom na imohang trabaho tapos ishare na nimo (when there is already depth in your works and then you share it),” he added. Kia Bacomo, DNSC Intern