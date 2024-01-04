Data launches ‘Madayaw’ privilege card

To promote Davao City’s tourism-driven establishments, the Davao City Tourism Association (DATA) launched a privilege card that offers special discounts to card holders.

Introduced in early December 2023, the Madayaw DATA Privilege Card features some 30 DATA-member establishments comprising food and beverage, restaurants, hotels, resorts, spa centers, travel and tours, events, and more.

For only P350, card holders can enjoy 10-15 percent discounts on all participant establishments until the end of March 2024.

“This is in line with our mission to promote our tourism industry and to encourage member engagement. Through this endeavor, we are able to promote and patronize our KaDATAs through the provision of special discounts when availing of their respective offerings,” DATA president Nicole Bian-Ledesma said.

She added that if the card holder manages to secure stamps from all 30 establishments, he or she will be qualified to join the raffle draw.

At present, only 150 cards were produced for the first phase of this project implementation. The member establishments include Luxebridge Sans, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, My Hotel, Rogen Inn, Lispher Inn, Regency Inn, Taglucop Strawberry Hills, Bec and Geris, Annipie, Café Sola, JT’s Manukan, Marina Tuna, Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things, Cacao Culture, Mr & Mrs. B, Crustasia, Seafood Island, Rekado, Bioskin, Thai Boran Massage, Elysia Wellness Spa, Kathryn Fanlo, Habi at Kape, MetroCleaners, GAP Farming Resort, Chema’s By The Sea, Christine Kaindoy Weddings & Events, CFBA Travel Station, and Villa Amparo.

Ledesma said they hope to release more cards with more participating DATA members.

“Hopefully, we will have more partners and hopefully, the market will really accept this DATA card, and then more importantly we promote our DATA members and the tourism industry as a whole,” she said, adding they plan to also introduce the card to tourists in the future.

For those who are interested, they can order the card through contacting DATA’s secretariat at datasecretariat2016@gmail.com and 0917 895 9970 or through their FB at Davao Tourism Association. ASP