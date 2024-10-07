Datba players sweep top honors in 1st MCBA Invitational Open Championships

Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) players Jesrael Rule, Crystal Chavez, and Art Galendez swept the top spots in the mixed open masters division of the recently concluded 1st Metro Cagayan Invitational Open Championships, held at SM Bowling Center in Cagayan de Oro City.

In the championship match, Rule, who had a twice-to-beat advantage, rebounded from a 182-209 loss in the first game against Chavez. He triumphed in their second meeting, winning 185-175. With this victory, Rule secured the title and the top cash prize of P70,000, while Chavez took home the runner-up prize of P35,000.

During the eight-game series, Rule achieved a total of 1,741 pinfalls, earning him a twice-to-beat advantage over Heber Alqueza of Sugbu (1,671), Chavez (1,624), Galendez (1,617), Jomar Jumapao of Sugbu (1,610), Lance Tan of Stai Youth Bowler X (1,592), Sean Esmilla of PBA (1,587), and SYD Vista of Stai Youth Bowler X (1,572).

In the first step of the ladder match, Chavez outplayed Alqueza, winning 184-166 to set up a title match against Rule.

Alqueza finished in third place, earning P18,000, while fourth-place Galendez received P10,000. Jumapao and Tan went home with P6,000 and P4,000, respectively, while Esmilla and Vista each claimed P3,500.

Earlier, Canada-based Tessa Dianne Lim topped the classified division, defeating her DATBA teammate Ulysses Caturan, who finished second. Another DATBA player, Ulene Rule, secured fourth place.

In the seniors' category, DATBA's Ric Mina placed third, while Emilia Yap Salvador took fifth in the rookies' division. MLSA