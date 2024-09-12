DATE 2024 invites agri players to collaborate

THE Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) 2024 aims to drive economic growth in the Davao Region through sustainable and innovative agricultural practices.

Lawyer Paolo Claudio, chairperson of DATE, said during the Wednesday’s Habi at Kape, on September 11, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza, that this year’s event will spotlight precision and smart agriculture, big data analytics, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics and automation in farming, and climate-smart agriculture.

“We have technical seminars during the event, business matching, and agri conferences. Admission is free and we are inviting everyone,” he said.

Claudio emphasized that since admission is free, they expect that more people will visit and that they hope farmers, agripreneurs, technology providers, researchers, policymakers, and investors will collaborate and develop solutions to major problems facing the agriculture industry.

DATE will feature around 70 exhibitors, including national and local government agencies, food booths, corporations, and others. Claudio also mentioned that there will be international exhibitors from Germany and Denmark.

With the number of exhibitors, DATE expects foot traffic of 8,000 to 10,000 over the three-day event. He shared that they aim to replicate last year’s agritrade success, where exhibitors collectively earned around P10 million. DATE 2023 generated P10,027,771.80 and featured 73 exhibitors, 73 speakers, and more than 7,000 visitors.

Claudio expressed optimism that this year’s expo could double the amount earned from last year. He noted that with the economic climate improving each year, the Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (DCCCII) expects this year to surpass the previous one.

“Our population is also growing and our agricultural needs are also growing. These kinds of events are also growing,” he said.

DATE will also feature a lechon parade on the third day of the event, showcasing around ten lechons.

This year’s theme is "Agriculture 4.0: Transforming Agribusiness in the Digital Age," and the event will take place from September 19-21, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center. DATE is the longest-running agri-trade event in Southern Mindanao. RGP