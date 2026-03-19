Datu Bago honors 6 outstanding Dabawenyos

VICE President Sara Duterte lauded this year’s Datu Bago awardees for their contributions to Davao City, saying their achievements show that success is not just personal gain but lifting others along the way.

“Each of you, our awardees, in your own ways has touched life—through service, through leadership, through opportunities you created, and through the example you set,” Duterte said during the awarding ceremony on March 18, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

She noted that the courage of Datu Bago, the city’s local hero, remains a guiding example. “While we may not face the same battles today, we still encounter challenges—misunderstanding, doubt, or voices that try to define the city without truly knowing it,” she said.

Duterte added that the awardees demonstrate that progress does not come overnight or from one person alone. “In many ways, you carry the spirit of Datu Bago today—not in weapons but with integrity, commitments, and heart,” she said.

Pilar Braga, chairperson of the Datu Bago Awardees Organization, Inc., said the ceremony continues a 54-year tradition of honoring Dabawenyos whose work has contributed to the city’s growth and development.

“Tonight we gather not merely for a ceremony but for tradition that time has come to symbolize the very best of who we are as Dabawenyos,” she said.

Councilor Melchor Quitain Jr., representing Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, added that the event recognizes the dedication of awardees who have positively impacted the lives of residents.

“To our outstanding awardees, congratulations. Your selfless service is one of the foundations upon which our community thrives. May you continue to serve as a testament to the Dabawenyo spirit—exceptional, disciplined, steadfast, and resilient,” he said.

Quitain noted the city hopes awardees will remain pillars of progress and inspiration for all Dabawenyos.

Conferment of awardees

Six Dabawenyos received the prestigious Datu Bago Award this year: Eduardo A. Bangayan, a catalyst of sustainable growth and public service excellence; Gene C. Bangayan, a champion of Davao’s global tourism identity; and Maria Floirendo Brias, a leader in MSME empowerment and inclusive community development.

Also recognized were Alex Valdez Buenaventura, an architect of inclusive finance and rural economic growth; Manuel Mendoza Orig, a builder of energy security and civic leadership; and Welehito Noyna Pepito, a visionary artist shaping Davao’s creative community.

The awardees received plaques and medals, joining the ranks of previous honorees.

Nominations were opened to the public in October 2025 and closed on December 26, 2025, for individuals whose life’s work shows distinction and contribution to the city.

About the Datu Bago Award

Established in 1969 and named after the local hero Datu Bago, the award is among Davao City’s highest honors. It celebrates dedication and achievement that strengthen the city, recognizing professional excellence as well as sustained civic engagement that uplifts communities and promotes the common good. RGP