Davao Abp: ‘Stand for truth, justice, and the common good’

THE Archdiocese of Davao has called for prayer and action from the public, citing that the Philippines is in a time of national crisis following issues of corruption involving anomalous flood control projects.

Romulo G. Valles, Archbishop of Davao, said the country is facing a “serious crisis” that is not only political, but also moral and spiritual. He said troubling issues include grave corruption linked to flood control projects and ghost projects; the insertion of ₱100 billion in anomalous items in the 2025 General Appropriations Act; allegations of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s use of illegal drugs and his refusal to undergo a hair follicle test; and the lack of a genuine, impartial, and non-selective investigation.

“As a Catholic faithful, we are called not to take sides for any political party or personality, but to stand for truth, justice, and the common good. Our conscience – formed and guided by the Gospel and by Catholic Social Teachings – must direct both our prayer and our action,” he said in a letter posted by the Davao Catholic Herald on November 29, 2025.

Call for prayer

Valles said this is a critical moment in history and that it is vital for the Catholic faithful to unite in prayer, support communal reflection, and uphold moral action. He then called for a day of prayer and action on November 30, 2025, encouraging every parish to provide opportunities for communal prayer, continued study of the issues, moral discernment, and the pursuit of justice.

“May the Holy Spirit guide our consciences, strengthen our resolve, and enlighten our leaders, so that our nation may be led toward genuine renewal, justice, and progress for all. With the Catholic faithful, clergy, and religious in the Archdiocese of Davao,” he said.

He emphasized that the moral voice of the Church “must not be silent,” saying they are called to stand for truth, defend the integrity of the nation, stand against systemic corruption, and act with courage, honesty, and love for the people.

Questions that need to be confronted

Valles highlighted five major questions that the public must confront “in the light of faith.”

The first concerns the allegations of illegal drug use and the fitness for office of the President. Referring to the accusations against Marcos and his refusal to undergo testing, Valles asked whether a national leader “facing such serious moral and integrity-related accusations” can govern effectively and whether this undermines the President’s capacity to lead by example.

He also questioned the ₱100 billion anomalous insertions in the 2025 GAA and the alleged corruption surrounding it, asking whether the signing of a budget with such insertions demonstrates a lack of moral ascendancy in national leadership. He said that true transparency, responsible stewardship of public funds, and the eradication of corruption cannot be achieved if top government officials are involved in such anomalies.

The Archbishop further questioned the flood control scandal and ghost projects, saying it is difficult to trust officials when corruption in flood control has been proven. He said there should be an examination of the roots of the scandal — from the origin of the insertions to those who planned, approved, and implemented them. He added that people should see investigations and the filing of cases not only against contractors, engineers, government staff, and DPWH personnel, but also against high-ranking officials who are often “left untouched.”

Valles also raised concerns about the trustworthiness of investigations conducted either by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), created by Marcos, or by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee in aid of legislation. He questioned how the public can expect a serious, authentic, and non-partisan investigation if independence or integrity is lacking.

He said that with the situation in the Philippines, some are questioning whether Marcos should remain in office, while others propose shortcuts outside the law. He then asked how the people can protect the law, the Constitution, and the democratic process to prevent extra-constitutional solutions that could harm the country.

He stressed that true justice does not require shortcuts; it requires integrity, due process, and genuine accountability. He also questioned whether there is a valid basis for the fear of the possible succession of Vice President Sara Duterte when Marcos vacates or resigns from his office. RGP