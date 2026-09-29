Davao agri products log P3.41B

AGRICULTURAL products from Davao Region generated an initial P3.41 billion in sales and business opportunities during the 23rd China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) 2026 in Nanning, China, according to the Department of Agriculture in Davao Region.

Six agribusiness enterprises from the region joined the Sept. 17-21 expo, showcasing fresh and frozen durian, Cavendish bananas, banana chips, processed durian and mango products, banana-based products, and coconut charcoal.

The participating enterprises reported P1.54 million in retail sales, P32.13 million in booked sales, and P3.38 billion in sales under negotiation, bringing the initial total to P3.41 billion.

The expo was held at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center and brought together businesses from China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-11), through its Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, supported the participation as part of efforts to connect local farmers and agribusinesses with domestic and international markets.

DA-11 reported spending P1.98 million for participation and staff expenses.

Based on the reported P3.41 billion in initial sales and business opportunities, the investment generated about P1,725 in reported sales and opportunities for every P1 in government support.

The figures are initial and include P3.38 billion in deals still under negotiation, rather than completed sales.

The DA said international trade events such as CAEXPO can help expand market access for Davao farmers and agribusiness enterprises by connecting them with potential buyers and business partners.

The agency said the participation also supports efforts to promote Philippine agricultural products in international markets. PR