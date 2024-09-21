Davao Agri-Trade Expo 2024 now open

IN A bid to incorporate the latest technology into farming and the agricultural landscape in the Davao Region, the 26th Davao Agri-Trade Expo (Date) opens on Thursday morning, September 19, 2024, and runs until the 21st at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City, featuring the dynamic lineup of exhibitors from 70 prominent sectors and companies in Mindanao.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (DCCCIl) President Belinda “Belle” L. Torres said that this year’s agri expo plays a significant role in Davao’s agricultural sector, as it focuses on sustainable innovations and adopting new technology to increase productivity.

“Agriculture is not just the backbone of our economy, it is the lifeline of our communities, our families and our future. The landscape of agriculture is evolving, with the world facing unprecedented challenges in food security, sustainability in climate change and in agriculture is not a luxury, it is a necessity” she said.

Dubbed as the the biggest and longest-running agri-trade event in Southern Mindanao, Date 2024 will feature key trends and opportunities in the Precision and Smart Agriculture, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain Technology, AI & Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation in Farming, and Climate-Smart Agriculture. These new technologies are poised to transform the way agribusinesses function, making farming more efficient, sustainable, and resilient in the face of climate change and global issues.

Further, the expo is committed to generating economic prosperity in the Davao Region and Mindanao via the promotion of sustainable and innovative farming techniques, it will also bring major players from the agriculture sector — farmers, agripreneurs, technology providers, researchers, policymakers, and investors — to collaborate and explore cutting-edge solutions.

In addition to focusing on digital transformation, the event will highlight sub-sectors such as Halal Agriculture, which addresses the increasing demand for halal-certified products, and Agri Eco-Tourism, which combines agriculture and tourism to create sustainable livelihoods and showcase the region's rich agricultural heritage.

Presently, the expo has cutting-edge exhibits and a series of technical seminars on the latest agricultural technologies, with industry experts discussing key topics such as vertical farming, hydroponics, and agricultural livelihood opportunities, including shrimp production, tilapia farming, layer production, and composting.

At present, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the agricultural sector including the forestry and fishing (AFF) in Davao Region recorded lowest in terms of economic share with 14.5 percent in 2023.

This represents around P147.18 billion in economic share of the region's P1.02 trillion for 2023. However, the AFF's economic performance improved by 0.6 percent as compared to 2022 data. DEF