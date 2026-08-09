Davao agriculture goes global

EUROPE is emerging as a potential new market for Davao Region’s premium agricultural products, with local agriculture officials looking to expand exports of durian and other high-value commodities following the successful entry of Davao durian into Oman early this year.

Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga told Davao media during the opening of the Durian Festival at SM Lanang, Davao City on August 7, 2026 that the region is exploring opportunities in Europe and other overseas markets for its “champion commodities,” particularly durian, bananas, pineapples, sweet potatoes and other locally produced fruits.

“Hopefully, in the days to come,” Gonzaga said when asked whether Davao could expand its shipments to Europe and the Americas.

He said the region has already started laying the groundwork for wider market penetration through international trade exhibitions, diplomatic engagements and trial shipments.

Gonzaga cited Switzerland among the European markets being explored, noting that representatives from the country have already been engaged in discussions involving Davao’s agricultural products.

He said the region’s experience in overseas markets shows that Davao products have the quality to compete internationally, although exporters still have to overcome requirements involving packaging, standards, and import protocols.

“Because like in New Zealand, andito 'yung Switzerland ambassador or consul, we have started already. Like again, I have mentioned during the opening that we have already shipped or exported our — unang (firsst) banana Cardava, we have the jicama or singkamas, sweet potato... And eventually, pagbalik man nila, they already have the test of this durian,” he added.

Oman shipment opens door for Davao durian

The recent shipment of Davao durian to Oman is being seen as another step toward diversifying the region’s export destinations.

Gonzaga said the Omani buyer’s interest in Davao durian started several years ago after the region participated in an international trade exhibition in Dubai.

According to Gonzaga, the buyer repeatedly expressed interest in visiting Davao and sourcing its durian directly from the region.

The opportunity eventually materialized when the Omani trader visited the farm of Davao durian grower Manny Belviz in Calinan.

Gonzaga said the buyer personally tasted the fruit at the farm and was impressed by its quality.

The buyer reportedly compared Davao’s durian favorably with products from other producing countries, including Thailand.

“Sabi niya mas masarap talaga ito (He said it’s more delicious) compared to — na-mention niya (he mentioned) — Thailand,” Gonzaga said.

That farm visit eventually led to the trial shipment of about 1.08 metric tons of fresh durian to Oman.

Gonzaga said the shipment was intentionally kept at a relatively small volume as an initial market test.

But the response after the shipment arrived in Oman was encouraging.

“Maganda, yummy raw, masarap daw yung Davao durian (The feedback was nice, they said Davao durian is yummier, more delcious) ” he said, recounting the feedback from the Omani buyer.

The positive response has prompted the buyer to consider increasing his next order.

Gonzaga said the buyer has indicated that he intends to double or add to the volume of his next shipment, despite the first consignment consisting of only about 1.08 metric tons.

For Gonzaga, the development demonstrates how market exposure can translate into actual commercial opportunities for local producers.

From Dubai to Oman — and potentially Europe

The DA-Davao official said Davao’s international trade participation has played an important role in introducing its agricultural products to potential buyers.

He recalled that the Omani connection was initially developed through an international expo in Dubai several years ago, showing how trade missions and exhibitions can eventually result in direct farm-to-market opportunities.

Gonzaga said Davao’s strategy is not limited to durian.

The region has also begun testing the international market for Cardava bananas, sweet potatoes and singkamas, or jicama.

He said the results have been encouraging, with buyers expressing interest in additional shipments.

“Okay ang result sa atong shipment (The result of our shipment is okay),” Gonzaga said, particularly citing Cardava bananas, sweet potatoes and singkamas.

According to him, some of the initial buyers have already placed orders for subsequent shipments.

For Gonzaga, the repeat orders are important because they provide evidence that Davao commodities can move beyond one-time promotional or trial shipments and develop into sustainable export markets.

“And hopefully yung sa (in) Europe, this is again another good opportunity for all our champion commodities, mga fruits sa Davao Region,” he said.

Davao has more than durian to offer

While durian has increasingly emerged as one of Davao’s high-value export commodities, Gonzaga stressed that the region has a much broader agricultural portfolio.

He identified Cavendish bananas as one of the region’s traditional export leaders, alongside Cardava and Saba bananas, pineapples and other fruits.

Durian, he said, is now becoming another important commodity capable of expanding Davao’s presence in the international market.

Sweet potatoes and other crops could likewise benefit from the same export push.

The official said Davao should capitalize on the diversity and quality of its agricultural products rather than depend on only one commodity or market.

Gonzaga sees Philippine produce competing globally

Gonzaga also shared observations from his international market visits, saying he and other agriculture officials conducted market scanning activities in 11 countries during international trade engagements.

Instead of limiting their visits to formal business meetings, they examined products being sold in shopping malls, wet markets and other retail outlets to compare Philippine commodities with those available abroad.

Gonzaga said the exercise convinced him that Philippine agricultural products can compete strongly on quality.

“Sa tingin ko, malayo, kayang-kaya ng Pilipinas ito (Based on my observation, our agricultural products are far, the Philippines can really compete),” he said.

For him, the difference is often not the quality of the raw agricultural product but how it is prepared and presented for consumers.

He observed that foreign agricultural products frequently have an advantage in packaging and presentation, particularly once they reach the point of sale.

“The difference is only, maganda lang yung packaging ng ibang (packaging is better in other) country. But the raw material itself, malayo sa produkto natin (from from our products),” Gonzaga said.

He cited fruits such as pomelo and rambutan as examples, saying Philippine produce can compare favorably in terms of quality but needs stronger presentation to compete for consumers’ attention in international markets.

Protocols remain the biggest hurdle

Despite the optimism, Gonzaga acknowledged that getting Davao products into new markets is not simply a matter of finding buyers.

Exporters must comply with the requirements imposed by destination countries before regular commercial shipments can be established.

“Gusto nila mag-ship (they want us to ship), but we have to pass the protocols,” he said.

These requirements include food safety, phytosanitary measures, quality standards, traceability and other import regulations imposed by individual markets.

For Davao’s agricultural sector, meeting those requirements will be critical as the region attempts to transform trial shipments into sustained export relationships.

The successful Oman trial, however, provides a positive example of how a small initial shipment can open the door to larger orders.

Durian's expanding international footprint

Davao’s durian industry has already established a major foothold in China.

The region sent its first commercial shipment of fresh durian to China in April 2023, with an initial volume of 18 metric tons. Subsequent shipments expanded substantially, making China the region’s dominant overseas market for durian.

Industry data reported in 2025 showed Davao growers exported about 35,000 metric tons of durian in 2024, although the volume declined to around 5,000 metric tons in 2025 because of production challenges linked to unfavorable weather conditions.

The industry has also moved into processed durian products, including frozen durian meat and paste, broadening the range of products that can be marketed internationally.

The Oman shipment adds another destination outside Davao’s established Asian market and could provide a pathway toward wider access to Middle Eastern consumers.

At the same time, developments in Europe are creating another potential market for Philippine durian. The Department of Agriculture reported in June 2026 that a European importer committed to facilitating the entry and distribution of frozen Puyat durian, mango and mangosteen into European Union markets.

For Gonzaga, these developments point to a larger opportunity for Davao agriculture.

The goal is not merely to sell more durian abroad but to establish Davao as a reliable source of quality agricultural commodities across multiple international markets.

With new buyers being introduced through trade missions, successful trial shipments generating repeat orders and European markets increasingly being explored, Davao’s agriculture sector is positioning its “champion commodities” for a wider global audience. DEF