Davao airport modernization deal still pending

FRANCISCO Bangoy International Airport or Davao International Airport’s modernization project has yet to reach the competitive bidding stage as the government continues to process the requirements for a proposed ₱21.64-billion public-private partnership (PPP) covering three regional airports, according to the PPP Center of the Philippines.

Director IV Feroisa Francisca T. Concordia of the PPP Center explained the project's status during the Habi at Kape media forum at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City on October 21, 2026, saying the proposal must first secure the necessary government approvals before competing private companies can formally submit offers.

In August 2025, it was reported that three private groups had submitted unsolicited proposals to operate and manage the airport: the Filinvest-led group, the Gokongwei Group and Singapore's Changi Airport Group. The current bundled proposal is being advanced by a consortium involving Filinvest, JG Summit and Asian Infrastructure and Management Corp.

Concordia clarified during the forum that the project had not yet reached the stage where competing bids could be submitted, as the implementing agency was still completing the documentation required for approval.

“Wala pa, kasi hindi pa siya pinapa-bid out. Nasa approval pa 'yan (Not yet, because it has not been put out to bid. It is still awaiting approval),” Concordia said when asked whether there were already interested parties for the airport modernization project.

Her explanation comes amid public discussions about the airport's proposed transformation and the potential participation of private investors in its development, operation, and maintenance.

Proposal covers Davao, Bicol and Siargao airports

The PPP Center's project dashboard identifies the current proposal as the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, Southern Luzon International Airport and Sayak Airport Bundled Project. It has an estimated investment cost of ₱21.64 billion.

The Philippine Regional Airports Consortium (PRAC), composed of Filinvest Infra-Solutions Ventures Inc., JG Summit Infrastructure Holding Corp. and Asian Infrastructure and Management Corp., holds original proponent status for the unsolicited proposal.

Under the proposal, Davao International Airport and Bicol International Airport would be developed, operated, and maintained under 30-year concession periods, while Sayak Airport in Siargao would have a 15-year concession.

The proposed improvements at Davao International Airport include expanding and renovating the passenger terminal building, upgrading the existing cargo terminal, constructing a fire station, expanding the apron and parking areas, installing a parallel taxiway, and widening passenger access roads.

A second phase would provide further terminal expansion and renovation, a new cargo terminal, additional apron and parking capacity, and expanded roads for ground service equipment.

The bundled project aims to increase passenger, cargo and runway-handling capacity, improve airport operations and efficiency, enhance passenger comfort and security, and minimize carbon emissions.

Documents remain incomplete

According to the PPP Center's project dashboard, the implementing agency issued original proponent status to PRAC on June 4, 2026. This status gives the consortium the right to participate in the subsequent comparative challenge process, subject to project approval and applicable PPP rules.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) and Davao International Airport Authority submitted the proposal for a completeness check on September 1, 2026. The PPP Center subsequently assessed the submission as incomplete in a letter and email dated September 14.

Last October 9, Caap Director General Raul Del Rosario told national media that the consortium could still submit the missing documents while the proposal remained under negotiation.

Concordia said the implementing agency must ensure that its submission is complete before the approving body can begin counting the prescribed review period.

“There's a 120 calendar day na dapat ma-approve 'yung project, kung… kung day one complete,” she said, explaining that the period assumes all documentary requirements have been submitted.

She added that the approval process involves an inter-agency review, with the appropriate government bodies examining the proposal and its supporting documents.

The PPP Center's published project information continues to list the bundled airport proposal under pre-approval requirements being secured, with the September completeness assessment recorded as incomplete.

Comparative challenge to determine the private partner

Because the current proposal was submitted as an unsolicited PPP, it must undergo a comparative challenge after receiving the necessary approval.

Under the PPP Code's implementing rules, the implementing agency must publish an invitation for comparative proposals within seven calendar days after approval. The agency then prepares and issues the challenge documents within the prescribed period.

The challenge period must be at least 90 calendar days and no longer than one year, as approved by the appropriate approving body. The original proponent retains the right to match or better the most competitive offer under the applicable rules. If it does so, or if no challenger submits a proposal, the project may be awarded to the original proponent, subject to the rules governing the process.

The process allows other qualified private companies to assess the project and submit competing offers. It also means that the consortium's original proponent status does not constitute a final award of the airport concession.

In September, the government was looking at the first quarter of 2027 for the comparative challenge to start, subject to the proposal securing approval. However, that schedule was a projection and not a confirmed bidding date.

During the October 21 forum, Concordia did not give a definite date for the start of bidding, saying the timetable would depend on the completion of requirements and the approval process.

Private-sector interest remains distinct from formal bidding

Concordia also explained that prospective investors may explore a project before the formal bidding stage, including by discussing its scope and considering whether to form a consortium.

Such preliminary interest, however, should not be confused with formal participation in a competitive challenge.

The three groups reported in August 2025 had expressed interest through unsolicited proposals for Davao International Airport. DEF