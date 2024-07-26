Davao allocates P20-M for Typhoon Carina relief

THE Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) has allocated P20 million worth of cash aid and other forms of assistance to be distributed to the thousands of families affected by the aftermath of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) in Luzon.

OCD-Davao Director Ednar Dayanghirang mentioned in a recent media interview that they have submitted lists of various non-food items to the OCD-National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) central office but “have yet to receive a response.”

Dayanghirang said that these non-food items include hygiene kits, household tools, tents, and other emergency supplies. Once received, these items will be distributed to the Emergency Management Teams of local government units (LGUs) in Luzon.

On July 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) upgraded Typhoon Carina to a super typhoon as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa warned of potential flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas, particularly those with recent heavy rainfall.

The southwest monsoon, enhanced by Carina, is expected to bring moderate to intense rainfall across western Luzon through Friday.

The Carina-enhanced monsoon resulted in 471 millimeters of rainfall between Wednesday midnight and Thursday midnight, surpassing the 455 millimeters recorded during Typhoon Ondoy in 2009, according to Pagasa's Science Garden station in Quezon City.

The typhoon, which briefly reached super typhoon status, has resulted in 21 fatalities in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon, and displaced at least one million people. DEF