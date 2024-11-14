Davao allocates P45-50 million for bigger, better Pasko Fiesta

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) has allocated a budget of P45 to P50 million for the upcoming 2024 Pasko Fiesta, marking an increase of P3 to P8 million compared to last year's P42 million for the month-long celebration.

With just 15 days left until the event, CTOO Head Jennifer Romero shared during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on November 13 that the budget covers “overall planning and strategic designs” for activities ranging from the opening to the Year-End Party.

Earlier this month, the Davao City government released the official event calendar for this year’s Pasko Fiesta, with the theme “Stronger, Brighter, Happier Together,” highlighting the creativity of Dabawenyos in music, arts, and dance.

CTOO rescheduled the parade sa Pasko earlier to reduce traffic congestion.

Romero said the parade will be held earlier this year to avoid the Christmas rush and prevent the traffic issues experienced last year.

“Atoa na siya gibuhat earlier on because last year atoa siyang gibuhat sa mga 20s and we also wanted to avoid the Christmas rush so atoa gibutang karun sa Sunday and before the Christmas rush (We decided to move it earlier this year because last year we held it in the 20s, and we wanted to avoid the Christmas rush. So, we reschedule it to a Sunday, before the Christmas rush)," she said.

She added that this adjustment is based on lessons from last year’s event. The parade will follow the same route, beginning at Roxas Avenue and ending at San Pedro Square.

Romero noted that the CTOO has coordinated with the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) to ensure adequate safety and security personnel are deployed throughout the month-long celebration. Meetings have also been held with the Pasko Fiesta executive committee to confirm that the parade will occur in the afternoon.

They are also reviewing the Kadayawan Festival route with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to assess traffic flow and minimize congestion during the event.

It can be recalled that the Parada sa Pasko caused major traffic delays on December 22, 2023, due to road closures, frustrating many commuters with long wait times.

The Pasko Fiesta will feature last year's popular events, including Parada sa Pasko and Banda Dasig, along with a new addition, Mugna sa Pasko, a Christmas costume competition set for December 15.

Mugna sa Pasko, according to Romero, is a creative costume competition with a Christmas theme, in preparation for the Parada sa Pasko, which will also take place on December 15.

Additionally, from November 29 to 30, and December 1, 14, and 24 to 29, the City Hall will be serenaded with Christmas songs through the Panayegon sa City Hall.

The Pasko Fiesta Year-End Party on December 30, along the Bago Aplaya Coastal Road, will mark the formal closing of this year's festivities.

As of the latest update, Romero stated that preparations are 80 percent complete, with the remaining 20 percent focused on decorating, especially at the Davao International Airport. DEF, RGP