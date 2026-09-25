Davao anchors PH durian output amid rising global competition

DAVAO has the trees, the farmers and the fruit. What it lacks is the same weight in the global durian trade.

That gap is growing as Philippine growers push deeper into China, the world's dominant durian market, while Thailand, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian producers expand their supply.

Emmanuel Belviz, president of the Durian Industry Association of Davao City, presented his Philippine Durian Industry Situationer 2026 during the recently concluded 28th Davao Agri Trade Expo at the SMX Convention Center Davao. His assessment was straightforward: the Philippine industry has moved beyond the question of whether it can enter foreign markets.

“Can we export?” but “Can we compete consistently?” Belviz said in his presentation.

That question captures the new reality facing Davao's durian growers.

The Philippines already has access to China. What comes next is harder: producing consistent quality, getting fruit to market on time, managing logistics and earning enough per kilo to make the export chain worthwhile.

Davao at the center

The Philippines' biggest advantage is its production base, and that base is overwhelmingly in Mindanao.

Data presented by Belviz show the Davao Region accounting for 76.317 percent of Philippine durian production in 2024, while Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao together accounted for 99.506 percent.

Asked separately where Philippine durian comes from, Belvis said:

“The majority is from Davao Region, but 97 percent of durian in the Philippines comes from Mindanao,” he said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

The verbal figure differs from the 2024 production table, but both underscore the same point: Mindanao is the country's durian heartland, with Davao accounting for the largest regional share.

That gives the Philippines a strong production foundation.

But production dominance at home has not translated into a similar position abroad.