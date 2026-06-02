Davao Archdiocese releases circular for PH, world peace

THE Archdiocese of Davao released a circular for the solemnity of the Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 7, 2026, requesting all concerned to pray for peace in the country and the world.

In his Circular No. 27, Series of 2026, and released on May 30, 2026, Archbishop Romulo G. Valles said, "In view of the present difficult situation in our country and in many parts of the world, and the consequent challenges confronting our people, I kindly request that, during the celebration of Corpus Christi this year, common intention: is to pray for peace in our country and in the world."

Archbishop Valles urged the faithful during the celebration to "entrust ourselves to the Lord" and ask Him to guide the nation's leaders and enlighten the Filipinos to strengthen their commitment to unity and the common good.

He also encouraged all parishes in Davao and their leaders to include in their homily "an invitation to prayer and reflection for peace in our country and in the world, and for unity among our people," as well as to include in the Prayer of the Faithful a prayer for peace, justice, reconciliation, and the welfare of the Philippines.

He also appealed for a "Holy Hour with Exposition and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, imploring the Lord’s mercy and guidance upon our country and our people" as much as possible.

And lastly, he advised organizing a "Eucharistic Procession, in accordance with liturgical norms and local circumstances," as much as possible.

The Catholic Church celebrates Corpus Christi or the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, faith that the real presence of the Lord Jesus Christ is in the Most Blessed Sacrament.

The circular was released amid political bickering in the national government, which resulted in division and discord at the regional level, and amid massive corruption involving several politicians and the country's leaders.

It also comes at a time when the world faces chaos and exchanges of missiles in some nations, which brought a fuel crisis in many developing countries, like the Philippines. CEA