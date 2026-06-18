Davao Archdiocese to hold grand ‘La Flotilla’ procession

THE Archdiocese of Davao will hold "La Flotilla," billed as the first grand procession of its kind in Mindanao, on June 27, 2026,

The procession will be on June 27 at 2 p.m., with floats from nine vicariates and one religious organization joining the host San Pedro Cathedral in what organizers describe as a religious and cultural milestone for Davao City.

Atty. Aileen Lizada, head of the La Flotilla event, said the procession was named after the small boats that travel together as part of a larger fleet, noting that the term mirrors three elements behind the celebration: the boat-shaped roof of San Pedro Church, and the banca used by the Jesuit and Augustinian missionaries who first brought the Catholic faith to the area.

"This is the first time for the Diocese of Davao to have something both religious and cultural," Lizada said.

"We already have San Pedro here, and we owe it to the Catholic faith that this time around, our church will give a proper tribute to our San Pedro for the 170th anniversary and moving forward," she added, expressing hope that the event will become an annual tradition with the support of the vicariates and the public.

Floats that are set to join the procession include Divine Mercy, St. Francis of Assisi, St. James of Bunawan, Virgin de la Rosa, Immaculate Conception Mintal, Our Lady of Fatima, Sta. Ana Shrine, Most Sacred Heart of Calinan, Santo Rosario, Our Lady of Assumption, and San Pedro Cathedral.

Edwin Mayormita, president of the Parish Pastoral Council of San Pedro Cathedral, said the route was finalized during a security meeting last Monday, June 15.

"During our security meeting last Monday, in our letter of request, the route will counterflow on C.M. Recto, then Bonifacio, then Iñigo or Anda, then San Pedro," he said.

Organizers are targeting 5,000 participants, although Lizada said the event is open to anyone who wishes to join or watch the grand procession.

The church is also planning to showcase memorabilia from past priests assigned to San Pedro Cathedral, along with any historical documents. CASANDRA D. PAYAN AND CATHY JANE ORIAS / SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERNS