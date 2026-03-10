Davao authorities coordinate vs global fuel price volatility

AS THE ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to shake global energy markets and raise concerns over possible fuel supply disruptions, authorities in Davao City are stepping up preparations to cushion potential local impacts.

Oil prices worldwide have surged past $100 per barrel as fighting in the Middle East disrupts major energy routes, including the critical Strait of Hormuz, a shipping lane that carries a significant portion of global oil supply.

The volatility has prompted governments across the world to review contingency plans as fuel costs rise and supply chains face uncertainty.

With this, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) convened an inter-agency coordinating meeting on March 9, 2026, to address possible domestic implications of the geopolitical crisis, particularly its potential effects on fuel security, transportation, and public safety.

The meeting was led by Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip, Acting City Director of DCPO, and held at Kapanalig Hall inside the DCPO headquarters.

Representatives from several government agencies and local offices participated in the discussions, including the City Mayor’s Office, Task Force Davao, Philippine Coast Guard – Coast Guard Station Davao, the Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office, and the Department of Energy.

According to DCPO, the meeting focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination, assessing potential risks arising from global fuel market volatility, and outlining proactive measures to ensure adequate fuel supply, stabilize prices, maintain efficient transportation services, and safeguard public order.

Participating agencies expressed support for a unified response strategy, committing to work closely with the police and local government in monitoring fuel and commodity prices, managing transportation concerns, and ensuring timely information sharing.

Officials also welcomed the initiative, noting that early coordination among government agencies is crucial in mitigating the potential ripple effects of international crises on local communities.

Muarip emphasized that developments in distant regions can still significantly affect local economies and daily life, and that preparedness is not only about operational readiness but also about building trust, transparency, and collaboration with the public.

“While global tensions may seem distant, their ripple effects can directly impact our local communities,” the official said.

The DCPO chief underscored the importance of proactive planning and strong inter-agency cooperation to ensure that the city remains resilient amid external uncertainties.

Meanwhile, concerns among residents have begun to surface as fuel prices continue to climb. In interviews conducted earlier this week, several Dabawenyos told SunStar Davao they are already feeling the strain of recent increases in gasoline and diesel prices.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earlier warned that continued instability in the Middle East could push fuel prices in the Philippines higher in the coming weeks due to global supply disruptions and rising crude oil costs.

“The Department continues to actively monitor developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on global oil prices, particularly those arising from logistical and supply chain factors,” the DOE said.

Local authorities said ongoing coordination among agencies aims to prevent panic buying, protect consumers, and ensure that essential services remain stable as the international situation evolves. DEF