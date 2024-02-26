Davao-based civil society screens Martial Law documentary

To commemorate the 38th anniversary of People Power Revolution, Forum Ziviler Friedensdienst(forumZFD)-Philippines, together with Active Vista, Dakila, the Media Educators of Mindanao (MEM), Pasalidahay, the Mindanao Histories and Studies Advocacy Group, and Holy Cross of Davao College will be showing the award-winning Martial Law documentary “11,103” on February 28, 2024 at the Audio-Visual Room of Holy Cross of Davao College, Sta. Ana Avenue, in this city. The film screening event will happen from 6:30PM to 9:00PM.

The screening is organized in light of the increase of dis-, mal- and misinformation regarding the Martial Law period, spread predominantly through social media. Specifically,the increase of Martial Law negationism that minimizes the serious human rights violations committed or attempts to justify the widespread violence is of concern to civil society as it feeds into existing trends of polarization and normalization of violence. By screening the documentary publicly and for free, the organizers hope to popularize first-hand narratives of Martial Law and thus contribute to countering mis-, mal- and disinformation about this historical period.

The screening will be accompanied by a showing of the interactive exhibition “Mindanao-woven: Threading our Histories, Weaving our Peace” exhibition, which will open at 5:30PM onwards. A panel discussion will also happen after the screening with film programmer Jay Rosas, Rhys Lacia of Holy Cross’ Institute of Davao Studies, Melissa Barrera of Dakila, and Mimi Arquiza, a Martial Law survivor from Davao. The discussion will focus on the need to promote Mindanaoan histories, including from the Martial Law period, and the role of media in doing so.

“11,103 documents the dedication, commitment, and sacrifice of the people that had given their lives and freedoms to fight for freedom and democracy during the grim years of the Marcos government. The film features numerous martial law survivors as they tell their own experience of martial law. It tells the stories of ordinary people of the struggle and the different types of human rights violations during those times including arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and massacre to repress dissent against the unsatisfactory performance of the government to address the needs of the people.” (Active Vista’s 11,103 Discussion Guide).