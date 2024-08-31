Davao biz leaders condemn KOJC standoff, urge swift resolution

The Chamber expressed concern that the escalating situation could pose significant threats to the “community as a whole as well as the business sector” if not resolved promptly by the parties involved.

On Friday morning, August 30, DCCCII, Davao City's premier business membership organization, released a statement underscoring the importance of maintaining business stability during these challenging times.

"DCCCII upholds the rule of law and the principles of fair justice, and we hope for a peaceful resolution. With wisdom guiding our actions, we encourage all stakeholders to prioritize the greater good of the Davaoeños. We also urge the community to be cautious about disseminating information that could negatively impact Davao City's development and growth,” the statement read.

Despite the ongoing tension between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and KOJC missionaries and members, the business sector remains committed to collaborating with the local government, stakeholders, and the broader business community to enhance the lives of Davaoeños and promote sustainable growth in the local economy.

“Facing today's challenges together will allow us to emerge stronger as a community, ensuring that Davao City remains a place where businesses can flourish. In closing, the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. reaffirms its dedication to supporting our members and the broader business community, advocating for stability and promoting the ongoing growth of our beloved Davao City,” the statement added, assuring their commitment to keeping Davao City a thriving economic hub.

Currently, the search for embattled leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his four co-accused remains elusive, even after a week of search operations and arrest warrants. Approximately 2,000 police personnel from various regional offices in Mindanao and additional battalions from neighboring provincial offices in the Davao region, have been deployed.

Meanwhile, despite the issuance of the Supplemental and Clarificatory Order for the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 on Wednesday, August 28, the PNP has prioritized using the “heartbeat” detector machine and life and motion tracer to search for signs of life at the KOJC cathedral.

The PNP claims the life and motion tracer can detect vital signs through solid, thick walls.

However, KOJC Minister Carlo Catiil questioned the accuracy of the technology, suggesting that authorities are desperate to capture their fugitive religious leader.

“Nakabahala sa part namin kasi they will just tell you, `uy may heartbeat dito.' How accurate yung equipment nila? Then pag test maya-maya, ah wala na. Tapos nandito na naman or nandito na naman. Pagkatapos nilang mag search sa isang lugar, babalik na naman maya-maya dahil hindi sila segurado. Alam nyo wala kang laban pag sasabihin nila may heartbeat dito (It’s worrying for us because they will just say, ‘Hey, there’s a heartbeat here.’ How accurate is their equipment? Then later, when they check again, it’s gone. After they search one area, they come back because they’re not sure. You know you have no recourse when they claim there’s a heartbeat here)," Catiil said. DEF