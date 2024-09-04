Davao biz leaders: KOJC standoff hits Mice events

THE Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) clarified that any seminars meetings, conventions, and exhibitions or Mice events, in the city are influenced by how organizers respond to the ongoing Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound standoff.

The Chamber emphasized their lack of authority to intervene in these business events.

In a message to SunStar Davao on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, DCCCII President Belinda “Belle” L. Torres stated that despite the standoff entering its second week, the Chamber continues to provide the best possible options to minimize any negative impact on the business community and the Davao economy.

“There are things we can and cannot control. The [MICE] events in the city would depend on how the organizers would perceive the incident, in which they may decide to make some adjustments or changes,” she said.

On Friday, August 30, the Chamber broke its silence, condemning the ongoing conflict between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and KOJC supporters, which began on Saturday, August 24.

The Chamber expressed concern that the tension could pose serious risks to the community and the business sector if not resolved quickly.

"DCCCII upholds the rule of law and the principles of fair justice, and we hope for a peaceful resolution. With wisdom guiding our actions, we encourage all stakeholders to prioritize the greater good of the Davaoeños. We also urge the community to be cautious about disseminating information that could negatively impact Davao City's development and growth,” the Chamber stated in a letter posted on its official Facebook account.

Despite the ongoing situation, the business sector remains committed to working with the local government, stakeholders, and the broader business community to improve the lives of Davaoeños and promote sustainable economic growth. DEF