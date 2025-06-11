Davao bizman set for arraignment in large-scale human trafficking case

A LARGE-SCALE human trafficking case against a local businessman has officially advanced to the arraignment stage on July 7, 2025, as confirmed by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 53 on June 11.

According to records obtained by SunStar Davao, Kristone John Patria is facing charges for qualified trafficking in persons under Section 4(a) of the Republic Act (RA) No. 9208 (Anti-Human Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003), as amended by RA No. 10361.

The case was brought forward through inquest proceedings by the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group - Regional Field Unit - National Capital Region (PNP-CIDG RFU-NCR).

Court records show that Patria is set to be arraigned on multiple counts of qualified trafficking in persons, following a resolution dated April 28, 2025, which found sufficient grounds for the case to proceed to trial.

The complaint, filed by a private individual in coordination with police authorities before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office, alleges that Patria facilitated the recruitment of several women for sexual services through the use of a cellphone.

He was allegedly caught in flagrante delicto during an entrapment operation on April 25, after offering three women for sexual services in a hotel and receiving marked money as payment. Laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of ultraviolet powder on his hands and the cash.

Authorities said the respondent’s actions meet the criteria for large-scale and qualified trafficking in persons, particularly since multiple women were involved.

The transaction was facilitated through mobile communication, and there was evident exploitation of vulnerable individuals. Witnesses identified the respondent as the person who contacted and recruited them, offering payment in exchange for sexual acts.

He allegedly exploited their financial vulnerability and arranged their meeting with male clients. This, according to investigators, constitutes prostitution and sexual exploitation under the law.

The respondent is the same individual who, just weeks prior, filed a criminal complaint against Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte for alleged physical injuries and grave threats.

That separate complaint stems from an incident in February 2025, when the businessman claimed he was physically assaulted inside a bar in Davao City, whose video circulated online prior to the elections.

Despite the controversy, Duterte secured reelection in the May 2025 midterm elections.

Under Philippine law, arraignment is a crucial stage in criminal proceedings, where charges are formally read to the accused, and a plea is entered. It ensures that the individual is made fully aware of the allegations and is granted the right to respond within a court of law. DEF with reports from Pat Cervantes, AdDU Intern